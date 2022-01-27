Selena Gomez shows that chunky platform loafers are a trend

Selena Gomez is still filming the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in New York, a production of Hulu which started again in December 2021. Working in the dead of winter, the interpreter manages to stay warm with two coatsone of them from voluminous proportions in green tone.

Seen walking through the streets of the Big Apple, the protagonist of the comedy series, Selena Gomezcombined this key and timeless piece of our wardrobe with some loafers which also stood out for their high platforms. It seems that the next season will be about height, since the extra centimeters now we will not only get them with stilettos or boots, but also with this shoe that at one time was exclusive to the male wardrobe.

How to wear chunky loafers according to Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez in a Proenza Schouler coat and chunky soled loafers. Raymond Hall/Getty Images.

Fashion prescribers have shown in all the capitals of the world that loafers represent a trend that has come to stay. From Queen Elizabeth to influencers, this footwear that is usually made of leather, has no laces and has a hard sole, has managed to earn a place in our combinations. It makes no difference whether it is a miniskirt, a midi dress or, in this case, a pair of Bell bottom pants.

Selena Gomez found them a place to stand out in a combination that consisted of some flared black pantswhich he wore to match a black jacket and a coat of Proenza Schouler White Label, made in an olive green hue. With an enveloping silhouette, it had a belt with which she adjusted the garment to her figure.

For its part, the actress and singer She wore hair styled with subtle curls to accentuate the tone of her faded highlights, which ranged from a deeper chocolate to a lighter brown.