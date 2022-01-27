Selena Gomez shows off the best winter looks in New York – New Woman

Selena Gomez is back on the set of Only Murders in the Building, series that takes place in the city of New York. Between scenes, the famous has shown off some of her best winter looks that inspire us to experiment with colors and textures.

Selena Gomez: the winter outfits that inspire us

Selena Gomez’s character Mabel is known for her amazing coats. During the first season, her short orange coat became the most sought after by fashionistas.

Now that he is filming his second season, The famous has returned to her winter outfits to face the low temperatures of The Big Apple.

In recent appearances, the celebrity showed off three incredible outfits that we can’t wait to copy.

The first was a green fake fur coat. from the Proenza Schouler brand, which he combined with a printed shirt, black pants and platform shoes of the same color. Her look was accompanied by gold earrings and natural makeup.

The second outfit with which she was captured was made up of a brown teddy-style coat, white pants, a brown scarf, black Uggs boots and gloves of the same color.

Finally, the famous showed her most modern look with a long black puffer coat with a gray print, which he wore over cashmere pants and a sweatshirt of the same material, as well as a scarf on his head to protect himself from the cold.

For months Selena has been sharing her day to day through her TikTok account, where has released behind-the-scenes scenes of his series Only Murders in the Building. The actress wore a brown sweater and natural makeup as she listened to a conversation of her co-stars and made funny faces at the camera.

The video shared by the famous moved her fans, who were happy to see her return to acting and enjoying new successes.

Only Murders in the Building, is broadcast through Hulu and is a comedy that follows three strangers who, despite not knowing each other, share the same obsession: crime. The stories intertwine when they are involved in a real one and must find a way to free themselves thanks to their expertise in the subject. This is the first television program that the singer stars in outside of Disney.

He also commented that the second season of Only Murders in the Building It will be very different from the first installment and that his new look has to do with the evolution of his character. According to Selena, the fact that her character cuts her hair indicates that her style changes and also her way of being and seeing the world.

On the other hand recently the famous was nominated for a Grammy for the first time for her album Revelation, with which he debuted with his first album in Spanish. This has encouraged her to make more music in Spanish.

In an interview with Variety, he said that it is not something he is working on at the moment, but it is in his plans to continue with that line.