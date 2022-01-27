Selena Gomez premieres mystery series on the Star+ platform | Instagram

Selena Gomez returns with everything to the small screen and stars in a Serie from Star on Disney+ along with Steve Martin and Martin Short, which is called “Only as3s1nat0s in the building” and is a production that mixes mystery and comedy around a cr1m3n to be solved in a large New York building.

The truth is that for a couple of years, the true crime phenomenon has not stopped growing, that is how this genre, which recreates a real cr1m3n with details, is parodied in “Only as3s1nat0s in the building”, the new series of Star in Disney+.

With a successful mix of comedy and mystery, this new production is giving a lot to talk about.

Its basis is the peculiar investigation that three neighbors (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) carry out as a result of the mu3rt3 of a stranger in their building in New York.

Like the podcast that the three main characters listen to, the series unravels details that increase the interest of viewers to know more.

Charles (Steve Martin), an actor who lives from a series that was successful many years ago; Oliver (Martin Short), a director in low hours and Mabel (Selena Gomez), a young and enigmatic artist, are the protagonists of this story.

One day, as a result of a mu3rt3 (in theory, a suicide) that happened in the elegant building on the Upper West Side of New York where they live, they decide to join forces.

The three are ad1ct0s to a podcast that recreates a cr1m3n and, faced with the real opportunity presented to them, they decide to become investigators of what happened very close to them.

Who was the mu3rt0, what happened or who could commit the as3s1nat0 serves as the basis for a plot in which, little by little, we verify that they are the ones who have more secrets to hide than the deceased.

The series is set in a luxurious and elegant building in New York and almost all the scenes take place inside.

Uniting this detail with the occupations of two of the protagonists (one an actor, the other a theater director), leads us to think that it is a series with a very theatrical staging.

It should be noted that for the youngest, Selena Gomez is a great claim when it comes to watching this series and that is that the actress, singer and influencer enjoys worldwide fame and never ceases to surprise with each professional step she takes.

After having been a Disney girl, singer and actress, one of her last jobs in film (A Rainy Day in New York) led her to put herself under the command of Woody Allen.