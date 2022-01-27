Selena Gomez in a leather miniskirt at night

It seems that we are destined to recover the great garments of our wardrobe from twenty years ago. During the summer, we rescue our high heel shoes kitty, not only for comfort, but also encouraged by Zara, who even covered them with feathers. A few days ago we were talking about the trend of flared jeans that Tamara Falcó defended so well in 2006 with a low-rise design. I hope Tamara finds those jeans and put them back this month. And lately we are seeing more and more looks with a short leather skirt as the protagonist in authentic fashion references for us. Chiara Ferragni, Rocío Osorno, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner... So pay attention, it’s official: the leather miniskirt returns to the streets as a key piece of autumn 2021. The last to dazzle us with a outfits with this piece as the protagonist has been Selena Gomez. His look all black It reminded us why it always works for evening outfits.

Selena Gomez is promoting her new series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ which premiered on August 31 on the entertainment platform streaming Hulu. The singer and actress arrived at ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ with this spectacular styling of black sweetheart bodysuit tucked into leather ‘A’ mini skirt high waist black She completed her outfit with the Saint Laurent Amber sandals black with a bracelet, red lips of an intense tone and extremely polished hair. She gave us all the feeling of a great look to party at the ‘place to be’ in the city.

Selena’s outfits are being one success after another. That same day she attended a press conference with a fabulous sleeveless black bodycon knit dress with a cardigan short black wool matching Victor Glemaud and the same Saint Laurent sandals.

Although a black look from head to toe – and for a night act – could be boring, Selena completely removed it from classicism. We can not feel like copying it from top to bottom. Selena knew how to pick her Versace two-piece. Her leather miniskirt was a ‘wrap’ type and, both when walking and when sitting, she created a flattering overlap. Selena’s had the head of the iconic Medusa as a clip on one side.

On the other hand, her top was wonderful. The sweetheart neckline, both in blouses and dresses, is very romantic and feminine. It is very attractive but, if it is not combined well, it can be even childish. Selena find your best ally in this trendy miniskirt to give your top the rock touch that I needed.

The saint laurent sandals of which we speak are a magnificent wardrobe background since they fit with dresses, pants and skirts of all kinds of length. In Selena’s look they become the finishing touch.

The singer boasts a relaxed style when it comes to dressing on a daily basis, but she certainly knows how to stand out in her public appearances and leave outfits to remember like this.

