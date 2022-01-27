Selena Gomez conquers with elegant plush green maxi coat

Months after the successful premiere of Only murders in the building, Selena Gomez He returned to the film set to record a new installment of the comedy-mystery series.

Since last December, Gomez and his co-stars, Martin Short Y Steve Martinbegan filming the second season of the Hulu original production in New York.

In this project, the star not only promises to conquer the public again with his talent in the skin of Mabel Moraa young resident of Arconia gender obsessed true crime.

The famous interpreter of 29 years will also do it with the fabulous costumes that your character will wear throughout the unpublished plots in this second part of the fiction.

This was announced on January 24 when filming some sequences for the project in a look elegant winter with which he became an inspiration fashion for the season.

Selena Gomez is a winter style sensation from the set of Only murders in the building

In Monday morning hours, former Disney star was caught wasting style while recording her first scenes of the day with Martin Y Shorts; reported DailyMail.

During filming on location in the icy Big Apple, Selena turned heads in a modern and glamorous outfit starring an earthy olive green maxi coat.

The cozy outer garment, in which she kept warm while bringing Mabel to life, was by Proenza Schouler White Label and it was made in suede faux fur.

the luxurious design featured an enveloping silhouette, large lapels, side pockets and a V-neck. In addition, he had a matching belt that Gomez tied to define his waist.

The artist wore the long coat over a pair of sophisticated black tailored pants.

Likewise, although from the top that was put on underneath only the green cuffs of the sleeves could be seen, it was possible to appreciate the gray scarf with print zebra on black that he wore around his neck.

Lastly, the attire rose with a pair of black patent leather shoes, with thick soles tracks and a tassel as an ornament on the instep.

As for add-ons, Gomez showed that less is more by adding just a pair of large gold earrings to styling three chic.

The elegant appearance of the ensemble was also reflected in its beauty lookwearing her short loose hair with subtle waves and minimalist makeup that enhanced her beauty.

Between takes, the singer was caught wearing a disposable black mask to protect yourself from covid-19 as she toured the set accompanied by the cast and crew.

Similarly, when the cutting voice was heard, the businesswoman donned black leather gloves and a matching grim reaper over her outfit to tolerate low temperatures.

Similarly, the paparazzi portrayed her carrying a tote bag Prada black quiltedapparently owned by him—with which he carried his essential belongings.

In this way, in addition to looking sensational, Selena Gomez gave style classes for the winter season in this distinguished look by Mabel Mora.

a stylish second outfits for the same day of shooting

Note that this is just one of many ideal outfits for winter that the founder of RareBeauty has worn during the filming of Only murders in the building.

In fact, on Monday afternoon, he was surprised to appear with another stylish ensemble to shoot another round of scenes with his partners.

In this case, the outfits was composed by a mint green ensemble of a sweater with long sleeves and baggy pants.

The interpreter of 999 led up comfortable set a long brown shag coat and a large matching scarf wrapped around her neck.

Finally, he finished off this fashion proposal with some patent leather ankle boots, again with a sole track, that are pure trend for this time.