SAG Awards 2022. Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek, among the nominees

Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck received individual nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), while “Belfast” Y “CODA” they obtained nominations for the highest honor of the guild, the best cast.

mexican actors Salma Hayek Y Eugenio Derbez are nominated in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Salma appears in the cast of “The Gucci House”while the comedian is part of the “CODA: Signals of the Heart”.

The nominations were announced Wednesday by actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson in an Instagram Live. Although they were released virtually due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, they represented one of the most significant mornings in an awards season largely shut down by the pandemic.

Along with “Belfast” and “CODA” (which includes Mexican actor Eugene Derez), compete for the SAG to the best cast “House of Gucci” (“The Gucci house”), “Don’t Look Up” (“Do not look up”) and “King Richard” (“King Richard: A winning family”). Notably left out of this category were “West Side Story” (“Love without barriers”) by Steven Spielberg, which did receive a nomination for best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose, and “The Power of the Dog” (“The power of the dog “) by Jane Campion. Campion’s film, however, received three individual nominations: for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The candidates for best supporting actress are, along with DeBose and Dunst, Caitriona Balfe for “Belfast”, Cate Blanchett for “Nightmare Alley” (“The alley of lost souls”) and Ruth Negga for “Passing” (“Chiaroscuro” ).

The nominees for best supporting actor: Affleck for “The Tender Bar”, Bradley Cooper for “Licorice Pizza”, Troy Kotsur for “CODA”, Jared Leto for “House of Gucci” and Smit-McPhee.

The Golden Globes, usually the kickoff party in the final stretch leading up to the Oscars, barely rang this year. The winners were announced Sunday on Twitter during a private ceremony due to the hollywood boycott to the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association over diversity and ethics issues. The increase in ómicron also caused the Critics Choice Awards to postpone its face-to-face gala on January 9. For the second year, awards season went virtual and struggled to make much noise.

The SAG nominations on Wednesday at least confirmed that the Academy Awards race includes big stars this year.

The nominees for best actor are Will Smith for “King Richard”, Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (“The tragedy of Macbeth”), Andrew Garfield for “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and Javier Bardem for “Being the Ricardos”.

They compete for the award for best actress Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci”, Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (“The eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter” (“The lost girl”), Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos ” and Jennifer Hudson for “Respect” (“Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story”).



The SAG Awards, presented by the SAG-AFTRA Screen Actors Guild, are among the most trusted landmarks of the Oscars. Rarely does a movie or performance that wasn’t nominated by the actors on screen end up winning Academy Awards. Actors make up the largest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the most influence.

But last year, SAG and the academy diverged more than usual. Only one of its award-winning actors, Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah” (“Judas and the black messiah”), also won the Oscar. The other SAG winners were Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (“The Mother of Blues”) and Yuh-Jung Youn for “Minari.” Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” won the SAG for Best Ensemble, while Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” which featured many non-professional actors and was nominated for best ensemble, took the Oscar for best picture.

The 28th annual SAG Awards will be on February 27 and will air on TNT and TBS. The Academy Awards are scheduled for March 27.

List of nominees

MOVIE THEATER

Best cast: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “House of Gucci”, “King Richard”.

Best Actor: Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick… BOOM”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Best actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”.

Best Supporting Actor: Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”; Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog.”

Best Supporting Actress: Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”; Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Ruth Negga, “Passing”.

Best stunt cast: “Black Widow”, “Dune”, “The Matrix Resurrections”, “No Time to Die”, “Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings”.

TV

Best Drama Cast: “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “The Morning Show”, “Squid Game”, “Succession”, “Yellowstone”.

Best Comedy Ensemble: “The Great”, “Hacks”, “The Kominsky Method”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Ted Lasso”.

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Jung Ho-Yeon, “Squid Game”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show.”

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Sandra Oh, “The Chair”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown.”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Margaret Qualley, “Maid”; Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Best stunt cast: “Cobra Kai”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, “Mare of Easttown”, “Squid Game”.

