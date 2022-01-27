Rupert Grint returns to Instagram with adorable post from his one-year-old daughter

Our favorite magician is back on Instagram, and this time he brought his adorable daughter with him.

Last week Rupert Grint shared a post on Instagram of his 1-year-old daughter Wednesday sitting in a mini director’s chair that had writing: “servant : Season 3” on the back.

“Turns out I suck at Instagram,” the caption began. “But Happy New Year anyway! thank you all for watching The HP Reunion. It was so much fun looking back and sharing some of those memories with all of you.”

Georgia Groome, 29, is Wednesday’s mother. She has been in a relationship with Grint, 33, since 2011.

The actor in the saga of Harry Potter recently participated in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts from HBOMax.

The nearly 2-hour-long special brought together old Hogwarts friends Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, along with some of the other cast members, who reflected on the making of the movies.

Fans even got to witness some tearful moments between the actors as they reminisced about their times on set.

In a clip, Grint and Watson admitted to considering leaving the series due to their problems dealing with fame. Watson’s eyes filled with tears when Grint expressed that they will always have a connection because of the movies. “We are family, we always will be,” Grint told him.

Rupert Grint now has not only a daughter of his own, he will always have his magical family.