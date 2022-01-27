Ron Perlman explodes against the critics of Don’t Look Up and says that the Internet ruins journalism

No movie in the last few months caused as many mixed opinions as Don’t look above – 74%, but in social networks the comments of people who fight to have different opinions is the daily bread, which makes different don’t look up is that the critics were also divided. Now, one of the actors in the film, Ron Perlman, has exploded against those who spoke ill of the production.

In don’t look up, Perlman plays Colonel Benedict “Ben” Drask, an old conservative racist, misogynist and patriot, who is chosen as the one who will lead a space mission to deflect the comet that is headed for planet Earth and threatens to destroy all life. Although his role was minor in the film, it seems that the actor enjoyed being a part of the project and is not happy with the negative reviews he received.

Perlman, who is known for his roles in Hellboy – 81%, Hellboy II: The Golden Army – 86% and Pacific Rim – 71% spoke with The Independent and spoke harsh words against critics of don’t look up (via Comic Book):

Fuck your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say all the bad stuff about something just so you can draw attention to something you had no idea to create… It’s corrupt. And it’s sick. And it’s twisted… (I) understand it’s part of how the Internet has almost killed journalism. And now journalism is trying to do everything it can to co-opt and maintain its importance.

Along with Pearlman, don’t look up featured big stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, among others. Despite negative reviews, the film became one of the most watched in Netflix history, only surpassed by Red Alert – 63%, which premiered shortly before.

One of the reasons why don’t look up divides opinions, is that it is a satire of the current situation, especially the political tensions in the United States, where in the last two years we have seen a large number of conspiracy theories about vaccines against Covid-19. However, the project was conceived before the pandemic, as a criticism of the indifference that politicians and the public have towards global warming, a problem that scientists have warned about for several decades.

Director Adam McKay (Step Brothers – 55%, The Big Bet – 88%, The Vice President: Beyond Power – 69%), also responded to critics a month ago, accusing them of being fools and not understanding the problem of climate change. These were his words posted on Twitter on December 29:

I love all the heated debate about our movie. But if you don’t have at least a little bit of anxiety about the climate collapsing (or America tumbling), I’m not sure Don’t Look Up makes any sense to you. It’s like a robot watching a love story: ‘Why are their faces so close together?’

don’t look up is available on Netflix, if you haven’t seen it remember that there is nothing better than having your own opinion about the movie.