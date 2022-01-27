Robert Pattinson Thought He Lost His Role After ‘The Batman’ Cast Leak: ‘It Was Terrifying’

Robert Pattinson took over Ben Affleck’s Batman cape and cowl, joining Bruce Wayne’s pantheon of actors with Adam West, George Clooney, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Val Kilmer. However when the batman The cast leak revealed Robert Pattison as the new Bruce Wayne, he panicked. He was concerned that DC Comics might give him the ax due to his secretive nature.

‘The Batman’ Cast Leak Revealed Robert Pattinson Even Before He Auditioned for Bruce Wayne

Before joining Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Pattinson went after director Matt Reeves the moment he heard he was writing. the batman script about the early years of Bruce Wayne.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker