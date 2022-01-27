Robert Pattinson Thought He Lost His Role After ‘The Batman’ Cast Leak: ‘It Was Terrifying’

Robert Pattinson took over Ben Affleck’s Batman cape and cowl, joining Bruce Wayne’s pantheon of actors with Adam West, George Clooney, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Val Kilmer. However when the batman The cast leak revealed Robert Pattison as the new Bruce Wayne, he panicked. He was concerned that DC Comics might give him the ax due to his secretive nature.

‘The Batman’ Cast Leak Revealed Robert Pattinson Even Before He Auditioned for Bruce Wayne

Before joining Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Pattinson went after director Matt Reeves the moment he heard he was writing. the batman script about the early years of Bruce Wayne.

“I had had Batman on my mind for a while,” Pattinson told Variety. “It’s such an absurd thing to say. Somehow I had an idea to do it, and had been pushing Matt. He did not accept any push. I kept asking to meet him.”

After finishing the script, Reeves agreed to meet Pattinson in Los Angeles. However, when he landed in Cannes in May, the media pounced on him. Pattinson’s Dark Knight was revealed to the public even before he auditioned, according to Variety.

“It was terrifying,” Pattinson said of the batman plaster leak. “I was like, ‘Oh fuck! does that piss me off because [Warner Bros. is] So determined to keep the secret? … The whole thing was a lot.”

Pattinson worried that he would never see the opportunity to wear his own Batsuit. Even remembering the time brought intense feelings.

“When that thing leaked, I was fucking furious,” Pattinson said. “Everyone was so upset. Everyone on my team was panicking. In a way I thought that had blown everything up.”

The ‘Twilight’ actor couldn’t stop googling himself

Pattinson was quick to search the internet after the batman plaster leak. Had Warner Bros. commented on the situation? Was he being cut from the role by DC Comics?

As the Twilight The panicked actor became increasingly aware of Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie sitting nearby.

“I was sitting next to Christopher McQuarrie,” Pattinson recalled. I had never met him before. ‘Oh God! He had seen me googling myself for the last hour!’” Pattinson tried to explain. the batman foundry leak to McQuarrie.

“’Don’t worry,’ Variety reported McQuarrie saying with a nod. ‘I’d probably be doing the same thing.’”

However, Pattinson would go on to officially appear on the batman trailer with the reproduction of “Something in the Way” by Nirvana. In hindsight, the actor thought things would turn out much worse.

Robert Pattinson Admits ‘The Batman’ Cast Leak Wasn’t As Bad As He Hoped

Pattinson fans also scrambled online to make sure Warner Bros didn’t cut him out as Batman. However, fans were soon busy taking apart the batman Easter Egg trailer.

“To be honest, it was less virulent than I expected,” Pattinson said.

Robert Pattinson expected a lot of backlash to the news that Warner Bros. Twilight actor as Batman.

However, fans have reacted positively to the darker version of Bruce Wayne, and fans are eager to see Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, and more in the future. the batman

