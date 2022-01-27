Robert Pattinson causes controversy by making a strong revelation about ‘The Batman’

U.S.- When Robert Pattinson finally hit the big screen batman in a couple of months, fans will have a version much more dark and violent of the character from what has previously been seen on the big screen.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

This along with a whole new world of Gotham City, this is a gloomy and gloomy place with BruceWayne of Pattinson who has just started his foray into crime fighting. And recently, Pattinson revealed another aspect of the film that fans were eager to find out, wondering if it would be in line with other iterations of the character. The star talked about the code “Do not kill” from Batman and if this movie would be in line with what we have seen of the character for some time

.

Robert Pattinson recently spoke with Premiere Magazine (via The Hollywood Reporter) about what to expect from his character in The Batman. Because this movie and version of Gotham City appears to be much more violent and possibly much more deadly, people have wondered if Pattinson’s Batman would eschew the no-kill policy we’ve seen in the past.

There were aspects of the early trailers that suggested it could play fast and loose with the lives of some criminals. Pattinson made things clear in this saying:

There is this rule with Batman: he must not kill. It can be interpreted in two ways. Either he just wants to inflict the appropriate punishment, or he wants to kill and his self-control prevents him from doing so.

The rule Robert Pattinson is referring to was first established in the comic. Batman #4 when he tells Robin”we never kill with weapons of any kind!” (They were using swords at the time.) And this rule and theme has mostly carried over the course of the different movies we’ve seen over the years, but just barely.

the joker of Jack Nicholson Y Danny DeVi’s Penguinto die in Batman Y batman returnswhile Ra’s Al Ghul from Liam Neesen gets it in the train wreck. None were directly related to Batman “killing” them, but as he tells Al Ghul, he “doesn’t have to stop him”. And then he was Ben Affleck in Dawn of Justice that he planned to directly kill Superman, although in the end he changed course.

When Robert Pattinson refers to the no-kill rule, he makes a distinction between the two ways this can play out, saying it’s Batman wanting to lay down enough of a beating or holding back from killing even though he wants to. From the first trailers for this world of Gotham and Bruce Wayne’s sour appearance, it seemed like Pattinson’s character would tend toward the latter.

Also, we know that in this movie Batman is dealing with a serial killer with The riddle from paul dano taking out others in Gotham as a means of calling Bruce Wayne out in the open.