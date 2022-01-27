Robert Downey Jr. Wasn’t the Highest-Paid Actor on ‘Iron Man’ (And There’s a Whole Story Behind It) – Movie News

The interpreter is one of the key figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but, in the first installment, there was an actor who negotiated a higher salary. And it wasn’t Gwyneth Paltrow or Jeff Bridges.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe would be a lot different without it. Hombre de Hierro. In other words, it wouldn’t be, because he was the one who started it all in 2008, when no one knew that a fabric of films and characters could be made that would take 10 years of work. It was also a year when superhero movies weren’t the biggest moviegoers in theaters and Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t the star he is now.

All these elements made the protagonist of the film not the best paid, something that today attracts a lot of attention. In a cast made up of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges, Paul Bettany or Jon Favreau, who received the highest salary? Well none of them. The actor who received the most money for Hombre de Hierro it was Terrence Howard. And there is a whole story behind.

Howard signed on to play James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes, aka War Machine. According ew, was the first name that was confirmed in the cast and that offered him an advantage to negotiate his salary. By the time the team managed to get the leading cast together, it was too late to cut his salary. In this way, according to Looper, Howard received between 3.5 and 4.5 million dollars, while Downey Jr. stayed at 500,000 dollars. The protagonist would then receive a percentage of the film’s box office earnings, which, assuming it was the typical 0.5%, led to him earning $2 million.

A curious situation that, of course, had to be corrected for the next installment. Hombre de Hierro grossed nearly $600 million worldwide at the box office and Robert Downey Jr. became Marvel’s biggest star. According to rumors -there is no official data-, the actor could have received 10 million dollars for his work in Iron Man 2plus your profit percentage.

For his part, Terrence Howard did not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A key factor in his abandonment was his high salary, which, together with the fact that Jon Favreau’s team – director and producer – were not happy with the actor’s performance, made his continuation questionable. . According ewRhodey’s presence in the sequel was reduced to a very minor character. This translated into a pay cut of between 50 and 80% for Howard, which, as you can imagine, he did not accept..

To all this must be added the rumors -never confirmed- that Terrence Howard was a difficult person on set and between him and Favreau there was never a good relationship.. It seems that the interpreter’s agent was very surprised by the news of the cut, since they had never been told about the problems in the recording. According ewFavreau had to pull reshoots and editing work to get the result he expected in Howard’s scenes.

Finally, Rhodey fell into the hands of Don Cheadle, who has given life to a very endearing War Machine loved by viewers. As for the role of Robert Downey Jr. in Marvel, we better talk in another topic.

