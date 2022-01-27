Robert Downey Jr and Wonder Woman 1984 lead 2021 Razzies nominations

Despite the fact that 2020 was characterized as a year in which the scheduled releases were postponed or directly sent to the various streaming systems, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Razzies awards arrive on time to reward the worst of the cinema, this year among the nominees are actor Robert Downey Jr and Wonder Woman 1984.

The “anti-Oscars”, founded in 1981, were created by the critic and writer John JB Wilson, with an attempt to criticize the Academy Awards with a comedic approach.

To award the Razzie, the categories of actors, screenwriters, directors and films of the American film industry are considered.

This Friday, the Golden Raspberry organization announced its list of nominees for the 41st award ceremony.

Robert Downey Jr, star of the film Dolittle, which is also nominated, tops the list for worst actors, while Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the hit 2017 film, leads the worst picture category.

Also on the list are Music by singer Sia, Absolute Proof, 365 Days and Fantasy Island.

Downey Jr is not alone, as he is accompanied by Mike Lindell, Michele Morrone, Adam Sandler and David Spade.

Among the worst actresses of the 2020 films are: Anne Hathaway, for The Witches; Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson, Lauren Lapkus and Anna-Maria Sieklucka.

Among the worst supporting actors, in the male and female categories, are two experienced actors with recognized careers: Chevy Chase and Glenn Close, who will compete against Rudolph Giuliani, the former mayor of New York; Shia LeBeouf, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Kristen Wiig, and Maddie Ziegler.

Ron Howard, Charles Band, Sa and Stephen Gaghan could be Razzie winners for worst director.