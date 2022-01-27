Rita Moreno will be honored by producers from the United States

RITA MORENO

Los Angeles (USA), Jan 26 (EFE).- Puerto Rican Rita Moreno will be honored by the Producers Guild of America (PGA) with the Stanley Kramer honorary award, in recognition of her film career and her commitment to diversity in the entertainment world.

The union announced this Wednesday that the actress and producer will be the protagonist of its annual awards gala, scheduled for March 19 in Los Angeles (USA).

“With grace, intelligence, charisma and kindness, Rita Moreno has made her mark on history as a brilliant artist who harnessed her power to drive stories that represent people and communities that we rarely see on film and television,” announced the press release. institution in a statement.

Precisely, Rita Moreno premiered last month the new version of “West Side Story”, a film with which she became the first Latina to win an Oscar in 1962.

In the latest adaptation of the musical, directed by Steven Spielberg, Moreno was an executive producer in addition to being part of the cast.

“The last thing I dreamed of in my youth was to be honored under any circumstances. It is very gratifying that the Producers Guild has chosen to honor me not only for my work but also for the principles I have tried to uphold and live by throughout my life. I am delighted,” the actress said in a statement.

Moreno, who turned 90 last month, is one of the sixteen “EGOT” people in the world, as those who have won an Emmy (television), a Grammy (music), an Oscar (cinema) and a Tony (theater).

Last year, the Sundance Festival premiered “Rita Moreno: Just a girl who decided to go for it”, a documentary about the lights and shadows of her life.

The film explores her successes but also the darkest and murkiest corners, such as the sexual harassment she experienced as a young woman in the film industry and when her agent in Hollywood raped her.

“Once I made up my mind to do it, the next thing was to promise myself that I would be as honest as I could be. Sometimes it was very difficult to be so frank but I thought: ‘Whatever the questions are, I have to answer them to the best of my ability’. And that meant that I had to be sincere, “Moreno detailed in his presentation.