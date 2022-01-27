Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Raises $125M With New UAE Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Abu Dhabi-based investment firm linked to a top United Arab Emirates security official said Thursday it had invested $25 million in Savage X Fenty, the lingerie company co-founded by the megastar and business tycoon. Rihanna.

Savage X Fenty also raised new investment from the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi government.

It comes as Rihanna’s lingerie brand this week reportedly secured $125 million in a third round of capital raised by opening its first retail store in Las Vegas. The brand plans to open other physical locations in malls in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington DC and Houston. You will display your range of sizes on mannequins displaying different body types. The ethos of the brand celebrates inclusivity, similar to Rihanna’s makeup line that launched with a range of 40 foundation shades for various skin colors.

In its Series C this week, the lingerie brand raised new capital from New York-based LionTree as well as other private equity firms, including one backed by LVMH’s Bernard Arnault and a venture capital firm co-founded by Jay-Z, who was president of Def Jam when Rihanna signed to the label in 2005.

Abu Dhabi-based Multiply Group announced its $25 million investment in a disclosure to the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange on Thursday, where the company has been listed since early December 2021.

According to Forbes, this brings the total venture capital funding to $310 million for the lingerie brand, which Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty debuted in 2018. Forbes estimates Rihanna’s net worth at $1.7 billion, with the makeup line Fenty Beauty valued at around $1.4 billion with the remaining $270 million rooted in the lingerie brand as well as her music career.

Rihanna, who is from the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados, rose to fame with a string of hits, including “Umbrella.” He has not produced an album since 2016, focusing instead on his commercial projects.

your line FENTY BEAUTY it is popular with women in the Persian Gulf, who spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year on makeup.

Multiply Group is a technology-focused investment firm and a subsidiary of International Holding Company, whose chairman is Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The main shareholders of that company are the Royal Group, whose chairman is also Sheikh Tahnoon, and a subsidiary of the Royal Group. Combined, the two firms own about 74% of International Holding Company. More than 90% of Royal Group’s ownership are Emirati citizens, according to publicly available data.

Sheikh Tahnoon is the national security adviser to the United Arab Emirates and the brother of Abu Dhabi’s ruling and powerful Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Both are sons of the late founding father of the young nation, Sheikh Zayed.