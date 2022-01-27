Rihanna has the perfect men’s underwear for February 14

One of the biggest sins that we men usually commit in terms of style —and sensuality— is with our underwear. Either we never pay attention to it and we bring a pittance of panties or tank tops, or we seriously rely on our powers of seduction and think that it does not matter if we wear a swimsuit, some trunks or some roomy boxers to our romantic dates. In either case we are doing things wrong.

The underwear In addition to fulfilling very useful functions for our day to day —which we cannot and should not ignore—, they cover other aspects of our lives that we do not recommend neglecting. The first: wearing good panties (and not those all-holes that you refuse to throw away) makes us feel more confident, protected and comfortable at all times, no matter where we go. Second: quality underwear lasts longer and that is good for our wallet. Third and last: bring undies that they are truly sexy are an extra tool in intimacy, as well as a compliment to ourselves and our partners.

And just thinking about all of the above Savage X Fenty, the bold and inclusive brand of Rihanna has just launched a capsule collection for the February 14th (Valentine’s Day). In a campaign inspired by the series euphoria, in the company of Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon Ciccone, and the models Evan Leff and Soouizz, the lingerie house proposes a box of underwear quite interesting for us.

In addition to having the traditional thongs, boxer briefs and underpants, Savage X Fenty offers us a daring selection of lingerie designed exclusively for our body. Glossy Flossy, as this series of pieces has been named, has garments —in red, obviously— that include satin, fishnets, revealing briefs and crop tops that scream sensuality at all times. In short, a collection that takes inspiration from the bondage and that extends through the sweetest terrain of Valentine’s Day. One more option to choose the perfect underpants.