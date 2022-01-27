Ricardo Casares reaps triumphs, today he premieres Por Cierto

With more than 20 years in the media, the also host of Venga la Alegría, today debuts a new project of the impact bar of more as the main driver.

In an exclusive interview for News Quintana RooCasares assures that despite the path traveled, he continues to learn while enjoying the harvest of what he has sown over the years.

“It is always something extremely exciting to do a new program, there are few programs that are made and having the opportunity to be in one of them is incredible, I am very happy because it is a very noble project”.

🤩 @rikardocasares has a new program and will be answering all your questions via Facebook Live. 🤯 So talk LIVE about the BIG PREMIERE of #By the way THIS AFTERNOON 2:30 pm We are waiting for you! 🔴 https://t.co/lxWJKkGMWU pic.twitter.com/DhHX4fpDl2 — to more + 7.2 (@amastv) January 26, 2022

“By the way, it deals with many things, we talk about any kind of topic, from the most expensive apartment in the world to the most surprising trades, but developing the topics in a fun way to surprise and entertain the public”said Ricardo Casares, who is the owner of this space and invites the audience to give him a few minutes of their time this afternoon at 7:30 p.m. in the channel a+.

Being the owner of Por Cierto, for Casares is more than an achievement, it is being surrounded by a great work team and a company that demonstrates its trust once with this throughout more than two decades of experience.

“I am very grateful to the public and the company that have believed in me, I do sports, movies, competitions and shows more than anything else, I am crazy about checking information and eliminating gossip, I am a veteran already on this path, I have been working for Azteca for 22 years”. “BTW it comes at a time when I was exploring doing other things besides come the joyI was in a pandemic doing things on social networks, I was restless and this project is completely different from what I have been doing for the last five years, things arrive when they have to arrive”.

One hundred percent involved with Por Cierto, Caseres knows that he will captivate the public with great stories told very much in his own style and clearing up doubts that any of the viewers could have when they see them.

Along with this new adventure, the likeable host prepares his next coverage of the Oscar awards ceremony and continues happily in the morning Venga la alegría.

😎 The most extraordinary cases, your favorite programs and great premieres is what we prepare for you this Thursday on the screen of @amastv 7.2. 📺 https://t.co/lxWJKkGMWU pic.twitter.com/XYQO1LAu6o — to more + 7.2 (@amastv) January 27, 2022

“The Oscar delivery is coming and as it is already a healthy habit, it goes in exclusive for Mexico through Azteca 7, on February 8 are the nominations and at the end of March the awards are given and we are going to be taking this great event to all of Mexico, it is my favorite program of the year, it is the best. “I have been fortunate to go to 18 deliveries and every time my little feet step on that carpet my skin gets goosebumps, each time it is the same or more exciting, it is a very cool adventure that has changed over the years and has made me given great satisfactions like when I interviewed Jack Nicholson, Brad Pitt went back to answer a question I yelled at him, there are many anecdotes that I have in the archive that fill my heart”Caseres pointed out.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

Alma Paz seeks a place in the urban scene

Tasha returns to the music scene with a powerful message

Nacho Cano presents “México Mágico”, Malinche El Musical