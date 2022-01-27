Regina King devastated after the suicide of her only son

Variety confirms the death of the offspring of the actress Watchmen Y The harder the fall, although at the moment many more details are not known.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” he says. Regina King it’s a statement. “He was such a shining light that he cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thanks.”

Alexander was born on January 19, 1996. He was the only child of Regina King, who had divorced her father, record producer Ian Alexander Sr., in 2007 after ten years of marriage.

Alexander was performing as a musician under the pseudonym Desduné. He had been preparing to perform several shows in Los Angeles later this month. His most recent single “Green Eyes” was released on January 7. Regina King herself shared the song on Instagram last week, showing her support for her son.

Alexander often accompanied his mother on the red carpet at various events, including the LACMA Art + Film gala and various award shows. Most recently, she appeared alongside Regina King to help commemorate her mother’s accomplishments at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2021.

“She’s just a super mom,” Alexander said in a red carpet interview with Regina King at the 2019 Golden Globes. “She really doesn’t let bad days at work or anything like that ruin the time we spend.” together. It’s really amazing to have a mother like that.”

