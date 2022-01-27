Reebok presents exclusive collection with Cardi B – FayerWayer

Reebok began this 2022 announcing the launch of its new products, highlighting among them the collaboration with Cardi-Bthe Classic Leather Cardi, a sneaker for women designed to become an essential model in everyone’s wardrobe.

Like all the products in the collection Reebok x Cardi B, these sneakers reflect Cardi’s personality, being a daring model with plenty of glamour, just like the artist; allowing you to wear a casual, elegant and fashionable look by combining these pieces with your favorite clothes such as jeans or a T-shirt or, why not, a blazer or jacket.

The shoes are inspired by the 90s and have a chunky sole and colorful applications. You can find the shoe model in three colors: silver, silver blue and black, which can be used to go to the gym and practice sports or activities that require you to be comfortable, but you can also combine them with other clothes that suit your day. to day and stand out with a versatile and elegant style designed with high quality materials.

And if you want to complement your outfit, Reebok added more: Cardi B pants and sweatshirts. Where the cuts, colors and designs of the garments reflect the authenticity and unique style of Cardi, allowing you to create a unique, modern and fresh look.