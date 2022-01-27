Reddit Investors Lament Their Losses as ‘Meme Stocks’ Like GameStop Slump and Bitcoin Enters a ‘Crypto Winter’

After surging 600% last year amid a retail investment frenzy, GameStop fell 11% on Monday, reaching a 28% slump since the start of 2022.

Retail investors who last year touted so-called ‘meme stocks’ such as video game store chain GameStop are now posting significant losses as these assets tumble amid market volatility.

On Reddit’s WallStreetBets subforum – whose users made GameStop’s stock skyrocket in January 2021 – bearish sentiment took hold ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. With benchmark interest rates poised to rise, riskier assets with long-term deferred payments have lost their appeal, sparking a cascade of meme-stock sales.

After surging 600% last year amid a retail frenzy, GameStop’s share price fell 11% on Monday, marking a 28% drop since the start of 2022, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, another of these meme stocks, AMC Entertainment Holdings, has lost a third of its value so far this year after rising more than 1,100% in 2021.

Other stocks that had attracted the interest of retail investors also fell. Koss Corp., BlackBerry, Avis Budget Group, Workhorse Group, Bed Bath & Beyond are down between 14% and 36% so far this month. Similarly, the value of bitcoin has almost halved since its peak last November, entering what some experts are calling a ‘crypto winter’.

For their part, various WallStreetBets users posted screenshots of their accounts on the online trading platform Robinhood showing losses of tens of thousands of dollars, while others filled the subforum with memes.

One of the netizens claimed that his initial investment of $5,000 had peaked at $90,000, but is now only worth $230.

What do the experts say?

For his part, Jim Chanos, founder of financial advisory firm Kynikos Associates, said Monday that retail traders on platforms like Robinhood remind him of day traders from 1999 and 2000, which is “a little scary.”

“The amount of cognitive dissonance that I see in the retail investment community, and I know it’s only fairly representative, is pretty broad,” he told CNBC in an interview. The expert noted that investors buying meme stocks like AMC and GameStop without regard to fundamentals are concerning. “We are going to see the other side of the coin in the future,” he warned. “A lot of people have lost a lot of money and that’s even before they got into crypto,” he added.

According to analysts, US stocks have just experienced their worst week since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, as an increase in the cost of borrowing would mark the end of the easy money policy that had fueled the rally in equities. bags.

“There was a period where there was all this free stimulus money and low rates and margin availability … that’s coming to an end,” said Thomas Hayes, managing partner at Great Hill Capital in New York.

“For longer than we anticipated, meme stocks held at a level that was ridiculous,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-trading manager at Themis Trading in New Jersey.

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends!