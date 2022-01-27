Recommended for Apple Watch: app to exercise and schedule specialized workouts

Athletic. (photo: App Store)

Currently, most of Applications available for Apple Watch or iPhone suffer from the same problem: health data of Manzana do not offer added contexts, Well, the only thing that the Apple device does is collect and group that data.

Most apps are static and provide data visualization, but leave their utility to the user. Today, with the tools provided by Apple Health, Watch data is used for history only.

Infobae approved Athlytic, an out-of-the-box solution that delivers all components of your health and fitness through the data collected by Apple Watch: you will be able to know the cardiovascular load, recovery, physical state and much more at a glance.

The application that will allow you to control all your sports performance and your health.

using artificial intelligence and machine learning, you can take data from resting heart rate, heart rate variability, heart rate, exercise, sleep, and calorie data for fitness analysis, cardio load, or recovery after exercise or work.

Athlytic is focused on athletic performance tracking i.e. it measures recovery time and effort after and before a workout, but can simply be used to monitor cardio loads even when the user is not exercising.

(photo: Athletic)

Athlytic analyzes your training, recovery, sleep and effort in depth

A key aspect of Athlytic that regular trainers will benefit from is that with a simple scale, based on heart rate range, measures the overall effort of a workout.

These numbers are not just for general data on how you are training, Athlytic is also a great companion for plan training routines.

Analyzing recovery and cardiovascular load throughout the day, you can schedule more or less intense workouts based on how you feel, all this well contextualized, according to our activity of the last 60 days and sleep measurement data.

Athletic does not measure sleep it only collects data provided by other applications: it supports both the data from the native sleep function of Manzana as with the most popular functions such as AutoSleep, Pillow, Sleep Cycle, Oura, etc.

Apple Watch. (photo: Medium)

Comprehensive Cardio and Performance Load Analysis

No matter which app the user uses to log their workouts, the same data and analytics will be available: calories burned, heart rate, VO2 Max estimates and heart rate recovery.

As for the star function, stress Analysis, uses its own stress algorithm to simplify analysis thanks to a fairly simple scale from 0 to 10.

Athletic app. (photo: Athletic)

Athlytic is the first easy-to-understand app that provides context to the health and fitness data collected by Apple, being quite easy to customize.

And it will use historical data to provide information, so it does not require the active use of the user; that is to say, you will not have to enter any information manually, everything will be done automatically:

Athletic app. (photo: Athletic)

Some apps that work well for Apple Watch, but fall short

Like the rest of the apps that use HRV (heart rate variability) measured by the Watch, to obtain more precise data on cardiovascular load or recovery, a heart rate variability should be carried out. one-minute breathing session so that you register the change immediately upon awakening.

A novelty that other applications like AutoSleep They also need as well Training Today. At least as long as Apple will not allow HRV measurements as soon as it is discovered. Even force manual measurements without having to use apps like Mindfulness.

App Training Today. (photo: 9toMac)

KEEP READING:

Update your iPhone now to fix a risky Safari bug

This diving suit could even protect you from a shark bite

Twitter suspended a “troll” account that daily revealed the answer of the game Wordle