Rachel Zegler responds to criticism for her inexperience!

Rachel Zegler has received several criticisms for appearing in major Hollywood productions “without experience”

Rachel Zegler starred in the new version of West Side Story from Steve Spielberg, which was originally scheduled to debut at the end of the 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed it until December 2021.

This was Zegler’s first job in Hollywood, and despite the fact that the audience had not yet seen her skills, the actress continued to accumulate roles, as it was confirmed that she would star in Shazam! fury of the gods for DC and the live-action of Snow White for Disney.

At just 20 years old, Zegler has already worked with some of the industry’s most important filmmakers on high caliber films, which is why she has been severely criticized, as some people believe that the only way to have achieved those roles without having a longer path is through favoritism and connections.

The Impostor Syndrome

when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Zegler She explained that she had a strange feeling being judged on her acting skills before her first movie was released. She even became so overwhelmed that she suffered from “imposter syndrome,” a psychological disorder in which successful people are unable to assimilate their own achievements.

“There was a huge shadow of impostor syndrome hanging over me. I read horrible things that people said, like, ‘What kind of dirty laundry does she have with the Hollywood string-puller? Because that’s got to be the only reason he’s gotten any non-movie roles.’ It sucks to read and it takes its toll.” Rachel Zegler

However, since the premiere of west side story, Few people have questioned the talent thanks to it getting rave reviews and winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical/Comedy. In addition, everything indicates that it will be nominated for an Oscar along with stars with extensive experience such as Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?