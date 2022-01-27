profitable for gene therapies

Presentation of the document “Challenges in the management of rare diseases: the case of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)” by Novartis.

Stop paying for the use of therapies and pay for the results offered by these treatments. In this consists the pay for results, also known as pay-for-value, which experts say is a “profitable option” for gene therapies, which present several uncertainties such as the response of the patients or the duration of the efficacy. All this has been exposed in the presentation of the document “Challenges in the management of rare diseases: the case of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)”, which has been prepared by a multidisciplinary panel of experts thanks to the collaboration of Novartis Gene Therapies.

Jesus Ponce, Chairman of Novartis, has explained the company’s intention to “reimagine medicine.” Specifically, you mentioned the drug Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy. “they have invested over 15 years in development of this drug and has been shown to provide a long-lasting response with a single dose“, he stated.

“This type of therapy must be made accessible to all patients who need it and for this it is necessary to collaboration of all agents of the health system. We also believe it is important to establish value-based pricing for make therapies accessible to all patients,” he added.

In the same way, Alicia Folgueira, general director of Novartis Gene Therapies, has detailed that they will continue betting on “the disruptive innovation to prolong life people and challenge medical paradigms”. “We also want to raise awareness on the value of these gene therapies”, Folgueria pointed out.

As for this new treatment for muscle atrophy of Novartis, Francina Munell, member of the Pediatric Neurology Service and coordinator of the Pediatric Neuromuscular Diseases Unit of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, has indicated that these innovative therapies “change the natural history of the disease“, whose survival was only two years in babies.

“If we administer this treatment soon, the children will be able to walk, they will not need assisted breathing and they will even be able to eat by mouth. We ask that all children be screened and we can start therapy as soon as possible“, the professional has claimed.

Drug pricing

At the presentation of the document, was also present José Martínez Olmos, former Secretary of Health and a specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health. Olmos underlined that “the health system has possibilities to incorporate innovations in a way that achieves the double objective: to give Quality of care and guarantee equity in access”.

In this same sense, the expert has highlighted the importance of coordination of institutions, scientific societies and patients to work on this path. “It is necessary to define the units that will be of reference for clinicians and that can send patients. The role of the Ministry of Health will be key in supporting these units and allowing the autonomous communities that can refer patients to other points of Spanish territory,” he detailed.

Cruz: “We need new pricing instruments that are flexible and evolve with the disease”

With a similar opinion, Encarnacion Cruz, Coordinator of Advanced Therapies in the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid, has also shared her point of view on payment for results in advanced therapies. “We need new pricing instruments, they must not only adapt to the characteristics of the market; rather, they must be flexible enough to evolve over time, as the disease research“, has underlined.

On the other hand, Cruz has pointed out the role of the regional administrations when it comes to manage healthcare and health professionals; and the role of the State, which “must set the general lines and objectives” so that all patients can benefit from this type of therapy.

Economic impact for patients with muscle atrophy

For his part, Álvaro Hidalgo, director of the Economics and Health Research Group of the University of Castilla la Mancha and president of the Weber Foundation, has valued the payment for results as the best option for gene therapies. Hidalgo has affirmed that this model brings together two key aspects: the uncertainty of maintaining the results of the treatments in the medium term and paying only for what is really add value and end up working for the system.

Along the same lines, Max Brosa, CEO of Oblikue Consulting and a specialist in economic evaluation and market access for health technologies, explained that gene therapies “they do not fit into the traditional pay-per-use model“. In addition, he added that being only a single administration as in the case of Zolgensma de Novartis “could cause a high system cost because it is a single and initial payment”. Therefore, innovative payment models such as payment for results “is very useful for the uncertainty management of these treatments.

To conclude, on behalf of the patients, María Dumont, General Director of the Muscular Atrophy Foundation Spain (Fundame), has once again put access to these therapies on the table, which “must be agile and without leaving out any patient who can benefit from it”. “Another aspect that is not talked about is the economic impact. An affected patient needs physiotherapy sessions and orthopedic products that are not bought just once, because the patient grows,” he concluded.