Price of the dollar today, Monday, December 27, 2021 in Mexico

Mexico.- The price of the dollar in Mexico presented an increase in its value in the purchase and sale in the windows of the country, since the exchange rate at national average This Monday, December 27, it registered a rise of $0.0042 pesos less compared to yesterday (The price of the dollar this December 26, 2021).

The American dollar presents an average value in the exchange rate this morning at the points of sale and purchase in Mexico, this Monday, December 27, $20.5532 Mexican pesos.

The dollar variables have maintained a lack of control in its value in the banks of Mexico, one of the main ones is the effects that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic has brought to the global economy.

All over the world, the price of the dollar has been changing, in one of the most important currencies as it is considered universal, entering almost all the economies of the planet.

However, each bank in Mexico presents a variable value in the purchase and sale of dollars in the territory of the Republic.

The US dollar price in the purchase, it is averaged at the window in $ 20.2525.

While its window value per sale averages $20,854.

This is how the price of the dollar is found in some of the banks in Mexico.

For payment of obligations in official institutions, it is valued at $20.6582 Mexican pesos. In the SAT it is valued at $20.6112.

