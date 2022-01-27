Price of the dollar in Mexico today: how much is the exchange rate this Wednesday, January 26 | DOF | SIS | Citibanamex | TDEX | NNDC | MEXICO

The exchange rate of dollar in Mexico traded on Wednesday at 20,642 Mexican pesos per dollar, while the market awaited the results of the monetary policy meeting of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).

For its part, the Mexican stock market gained in its first operations on Wednesday with what it recovered from a losing streak, while the market awaits an announcement from the United States Federal Reserve later in the day in which it could give signs of that will start raising interest rates soon.

According to the Reuters agency, the benchmark S&P/BMV IPC index added 0.27% to 51,240.06 points, at 8:37 local time (1437 GMT).

The square spun two sessions with gains, but before it had scored five consecutive setbacks.

“Investors expect to find signals about when the rate hike will start and how much the increase could be in the year, as well as the adjustment in the balance of assets and the expectation regarding the control of inflation”Said financial group Ve por Más in a report.

Globally, the dollar index rose to 96.09 units, while the euro fell 0.2% to $1.1277, close to a one-month low hit on Tuesday.

On the other hand, markets remained awaiting the results of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting, while crude oil approached seven-year highs due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Also, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 1.7886%, down from a two-year high of 1.9% hit last week.