Price of the dollar and exchange rate today, Thursday, January 27 in Mexico

East Thursday January 27The ptough Y exchange rate average of dollar in Mexico It is 20.66 pesos. To purchase can be found at 20.50 pesos Yet the sale in 20.80 pesos.

After the United States Federal Reserve decided to keep the interest rate close to 0%, yesterday afternoon the Mexican peso reached its worst point in a month. This morning starts with a loss on the warning that the interest rate may rise soon.

In addition, the markets will remain on edge if the tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the United States continue to escalate.

Exchange rate of the dollar in Mexican banks on Thursday, January 27

Citibanamex buys at 20.13 pesos and sells at 21.26 pesos.

Banorte buys at 19.25 pesos and sells at 20.65 pesos.

HSBC Mexico buys at 20.13 pesos and sells at 20.86 pesos.

BBVA Bancomer buys at 20.04 pesos and sells at 20.92 pesos.

Banco Azteca buys at 19.80 pesos and sells at 20.49 pesos.

Santander buys at 20.30 pesos and sells at 21.83 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua