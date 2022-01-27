price and when can be purchased

Huawei brings to Spain two of its most advanced mobiles: everything you need to know about the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket.

Huawei’s “P” series is back. Although several months have passed since the presentation of the Huawei P50 series in China, the brand has decided to take its time when it comes to bringing the latest generation of flagship devices to Spain.

And he has done it with the two most special models of the P50 series: the Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket. Both can be officially purchased in Spain, and we already know all the details regarding their availability and prices.

Huawei P50 Pro

The Huawei P50 Pro is the reference model of the family, with the cutting-edge specs of the entire brand catalog and the most advanced photographic system seen so far in a company terminal.

It has a renewed design, lighter and more compact despite equipping a 6.6 inch big screen which occupies almost the entirety of its front. The device is built in aluminum and glassand arrives in two different finishes: black and gold.

Once again, Huawei makes the photographic system one of the key aspects of its new reference model. The P50 Pro equips a renewed system consisting of four cameras and equipped with the new Huawei XD Optics technology with the Huawei XD Fusion Pro image engine, aimed at reproducing full image details.

The main camera uses a 50-megapixel resolution sensor with f/1.6 aperture and optical stabilization. not missing the 40 megapixel monochrome sensor, nor the 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens camera. Finally, we find a 64 megapixel camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and digital zoom that can reach up to 200x.

The price of the Huawei P50 Pro in Spain is 1199 eurosand it will be possible to buy it from January 26 on official channels.

Huawei P50 Pro Specifications Dimensions 158.8 x 72.8 x 8.5mm Weight 195 grams Screen 6.6-inch OLED panel, 2,770 x 1,228 pixels, 120 Hz, 300 Hz touch sampling pixel density 450 pixels per inch Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G

Adreno 660 GPU RAM 8GB Operating system EMUI 12 Storage 128/256/512GB cameras Rear:

-50 megapixel main sensor f / 1.8 True-Chroma, f / 1.8

-40 megapixel f/1.6 monochrome sensor

-Sensor ultra wide angle 13 megapixels f / 2.2

-64 megapixel telephoto sensor, f / 3.5, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom

Frontal:

– 13 megapixel camera, f / 2.4 Battery 4,360 mAh with 66W fast wired and 50W wireless charging Others 4G, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB Type C 3.1, Dual-SIM, stereo speakers, on-screen fingerprint reader, IP68 certification

Huawei P50 Pocket

Huawei’s new folding smartphone also lands in Spain. The brand has announced the availability of the Huawei P50 Pocket, which stands out for its compact format in the style of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

It has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G processor that equips the “Pro” model, accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage. The version with greater capacity is exclusive to the “Premium Edition” finish.

Its inner screen has a 6.9-inch diagonal and an elongated format, with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. Outside, we find a 1.04 inch round OLED screen which is used to display the time, date or notifications, as well as to run some applications designed to work on it.

One of the characteristic features of this phone is in its camera system. And it is that it is one of the first devices on the market to integrate a “enhanced spectrum” camera capable of capturing colors not visible to the naked eye. Thanks to this camera, in addition, the device is capable of to identify if we have applied sunscreen correctly on our faceshowing us the result in real time on the screen on the outside.

The Huawei P50 Pocket will be priced in Spain at 1599 eurosand can be purchased from January 26.

Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications Dimensions Unfolded: 170 x 75.5 x 7.2mm

Creased: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2mm Weight 190 grams Screen Exterior: 6.9-inch flexible OLED panel, 2790 x 1188 pixels, 120 Hz, 300 Hz touch sampling

Inside: 1.04-inch OLED, 340 x 340 pixels, 60 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G

Adreno 660 GPU RAM 8&12GB Operating system EMUI 12 Storage 256/512GB cameras Rear:

-40 megapixel main sensor f / 1.8 True-Chroma, f / 1.8

-Sensor ultra wide angle 13 megapixels f / 2.2

-Ultra Spectral Sensor 32 megapixels, f / 1.8

Frontal:

– 10.7 megapixel camera, f / 2.2 Battery 4,000 mAh with 40W fast cable charging Others 4G, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB Type C 3.1, Dual-SIM, stereo speakers, on-screen fingerprint reader

