Peter Dinklage criticizes Disney for the ‘remake’ of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’: “There is a lot of hypocrisy” – Movie News

“All my love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But what are you doing?” Said the interpreter about the film starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Disney continues to transform his classics into action and real movies and one of his future projects is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Rachel Zegler will get into the skin of the protagonist and Gal Gadot in that of the Evil queen. Although fans of the House of Mickey Mouse can’t wait to see this flesh-and-blood ‘remake’ of the film and what changes the studio has made, there is an actor who is not in favor of bringing the well-known story back to the movies.

Peter Dinklage, Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones and the protagonist of Cyrano -premiere february 4 in theaters-, has called Disney a hypocrite in the podcast wtf.

There is a lot of hypocrisy. No offense to anyone, I was a bit surprised when they were so proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you keep telling the ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ story. She takes a step back and looks at what you’re doing. It doesn’t make sense to me

Zegler, who will get into the skin of the protagonist, has made his film debut giving life to Maria in Steven Spielberg’s ‘remake’ of West Side Story. His work in the film has given him a Golden Globe to Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. We will see her soon Shazam! Fury Of The Godsthe sequel to Shazam! Although Zegler was born in the United States, his mother is of Colombian descent and his father is of Polish descent.

“You’re progressive for one thing but you’re still telling the old story about seven dwarfs living together in a cave? Man, what the fuck are you doing? Haven’t I done anything to advance the cause from where I stand?”Dinklage continues. “I guess I don’t yell enough. I don’t know what studio it is, but they were so proud of it. All my love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But what are you doing?“.

The details about the story that this new version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, directed by Marc Webb, are kept secret. Gadot acknowledged during the premiere of Red alertthe Netflix action movie in which the actress stars alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, that the ‘remake’ was a “different” story.

For now, only the signings of the three main characters have been announced, but nothing has been said about the studio’s plans for the classic dwarfs. In addition to Zegler as Snow White and Gadot as the Evil Queen, Disney has cast Andrew Burnap in the role. male leadwhich will be different from the prince and the hunter.