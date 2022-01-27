Peso depreciates after Fed’s monetary policy announcement

The Mexican peso depreciated against American dollar this Wednesday. The local currency lost ground due to the strengthening of the greenback registered after the monetary policy announcement of the Federal Reserve from the United States.

The exchange rate closed the session at 20.7283 units compared to a close of 20.6239 units yesterday, with data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). This movement meant a fall of 10.44 cents or 0.50 percent for the peso.

The pair traded in an open range between a high of 20.7720 units (which it reached after the announcement) and a low of 20.5508 units. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures that currency against six others, was up 0.58% at 96.48 at the close.

The dollar strengthened after the central bank announced its first decision of the year. The graph of the exchange rate suddenly climbed in the last part of the day due to information that gave little certainty to the market.

“The central bank must be careful to find the right balance to take inflation seriously and not overdo it. [la información]. Markets are easily spooked,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said before the announcement.

Fed Announcements

The president of the monetary authority, Jerome Powell, said that the path of the next interest rate hikes has not been determined, adding that it is not possible to predict what the path of his policy tightening will be.

The comments were made at a press conference after it became known that rates remained unchanged and after publishing a statement confirming that the first increase could come at the March Fed meeting.

In information that operators expected, the statement announced that the Fed is getting ready to reduce its balance of almost 9 trillion dollars, once the cycle of increases in the price of money begins.

Regarding inflation, which in the United States reached a record since 1982 in 2021, he said that it will most likely be able to stop this year. “The engines of the rise are mainly the disturbances caused by the pandemic,” he insisted.

