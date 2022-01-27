Peláez is already looking to seal the signing of Alvarado

Rocardo Peláez did not get to Guadalajara like the entire Chivas squad after playing a preseason friendly match, because it is presumed that he is in Mexico City negotiating an important signing of Cruz Azul.

According to sources, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga they would go to Cruz Azul. Roberto Alvarado would arrive at the Sacred Flock.

Chivas defeated 8-0 Colima FC in his first preparation match for Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

For Chivas del Guadalajara it is of the utmost importance to be able to finalize the pass of the ‘Piojo’ Alvarado for the Clausura 2022 tournament, being one of the great bombs of this market of Liga MX rumors.

A few days ago Chivas’ interest in Robert Alvarado and now it is almost a fact that the negotiations are very advanced to be able to come to fruition between both clubs.

The Cruz Azul Celeste Machine is doing its preseason on the beaches of Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Roberto Alvarado has a value of 7.50 million euros, thus being the third most expensive Mexican in the Machine.

