Paulina Davila shared a photo from when she was a fan of Sofía Vergara: now they work on the Netflix series Griselda | Famous
In addition to showing the first images of the Colombian in the role of Griselda Blanco, the streaming platform announced on January 19 who will make up the cast of this fiction.
Paulina Davila went from being a fan of Sofía Vergara to working with her in ‘Griselda’
On her Instagram profile, the actress shared a screenshot of the news and commented “Infinitely happy to be part of this great project and work with people I admire so much.”
Hours later, she published an image from her trunk of memories: when she was little and had the opportunity to take a picture with Sofía Vergara.
At the bottom of it he wrote: “That little girl’s dreams are coming true.” With this, he showed that he has been a fan of the star of ‘Modern Family’ for years.
The reality could even exceed the expectations of little Paulina Davila, since it seems that she now has a good relationship with Sofía Vergara.
The model also commented on the publication with a “Primitaaaaaaa” and four emojis of hearts, in a clear sign of the affection they currently have.
‘Griselda’ is not Paulina Davila’s first project on Netflix
The Colombian adds a long list of television titles in her career, such as “Three caines”, “La hermandad”, “Aquí en la Tierra” and “Después de ti”, but her foray into Netflix original series came in the 2018, with the Luis Miguel bioseries.
Fans of this drama will remember her in the role of Mariana Yazbek from the first season.