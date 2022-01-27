Patient with Covid-19 escapes from IMSS in Toluca

Toluca.- A 55-year-old man infected with covid-19 escaped from IMSS clinic 220 in Toluca, where he was hospitalized and receiving medical attention, because He claimed that he wanted to go home.

According to data from the Poniente delegation of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), the man who initially fled from the clinic hours later signed his discharge and returned home, where he said he wanted to complete his medical treatment.

The events occurred yesterday, when a group of police officers managed to intercept him in the middle of the street, where he tried to stop traffic so that they could take him home.

The dependency indicated that the patient received the necessary attention; however, he decided to leave and the doctors could not stop him from leaving the hospital.

The patient left the clinic with a green dressing gown and barefoot, Also on dialysis, he tried to cross the Tollocan highway. Nurses and doctors came out behind him, trying to reason with him, but the patient asked to be taken to his home in Pilares and asked them to please help him.

The delegation stated that they contacted the relatives and the patient is convalescing at home.

