Paris Hilton is back and moves the party to the metaverse | TRENDS

Paris Hilton it’s back.

Long a staple of pop culture, Hilton is looking to revamp her image by trying to transition from a party-loving hottie to a “timeless icon” that brands can see as a leading innovator and family. Suddenly, Hilton is everywhere again: on streaming TV, in fashion ads, and even on Roblox. It’s all part of his plan.

Considered one of the most influential and prominent people of the early 2000s, the actress has amassed more than 55 million fans worldwide. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok, Snapchat and Youtube. More so if you count Weibo, one of the largest social media platforms in China. His following includes some of the biggest names in entertainment, from Madonna to Kim Kardashian West.

Paris is not the only one. Other celebrities are translating their prominence into creative empires: Reese Witherspoon landed a $900 million valuation for Hello Sunshine; Lebron James’ SpringHill Co. is worth an estimated $725 million and Will Smith’s Westbrook is valued at $600 million. In October, Hilton teamed up with Walt Disney Co. veteran Bruce Gersh to try to do just that with 11:11 Media. While his new company will be investing in new products and launching new entertainment projects, his key focus will be on selling partnerships with the Hilton brand.

“I love sharing my platform with others and using my voice to spread it in ways they never could, that makes me an amazing partner,” Hilton said in an interview.

The hotel chain heiress rose to fame on the reality show “The Simple Life” in 2003. Now, she has a show on the NBC Peacock streaming service, “Paris In Love,” and a podcast with IHeartMedia Inc. called “This Is Paris”. Although his Netflix Inc. show “Cooking With Paris” was canceled after one season, Gersh said he has other shows in the works as part of a two-year deal with Warner Bros. to develop unscripted content.

Hilton is also making inroads into modern entertainment venues like the metaverse. Recently, it opened a store on Roblox, an online platform with 47.3 million daily active users where major attractions attract billions of visits. In Paris World, players can explore their island paradise that features an amusement park, a petting zoo, a nightclub, and a mansion where they can buy clothes from their closet. Hilton hosted her first Roblox event on New Year’s Eve.

So far, she has drawn fewer than 62,000 views, but Hilton says she sees potential.

“I see Paris World evolving as a destination for different events throughout the year: Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl, New York Fashion Week,” Hilton said.

Next week, Hilton will launch her first TNFs with Super Plastic, a vinyl toy and digital collectibles company backed by the likes of Google Ventures and Justin Timberlake. Hilton sold her TNF Iconic Crypto Queen in April 2021 for $1.1 million and owns a collection of 141 pieces, including works by Grimes and Steve Aoki.

“I think it’s important that people are not only in the physical world but also in the digital world,” he said. “I see this as the future of parties, going out, interacting with people and socializing.”