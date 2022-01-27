“Pam & Tommy” recreates sex tape drama

In a shocking moment from the new Hulu series “Pam & Tommy,” Pamela Anderson, played by Lily James, is interviewed by Jay Leno on “The Tonight Show” and is asked by the host about her sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee : “What is it like to have that kind of exposure?”

“What is it like?” the actress replies. “It’s horrible… it’s devastating.”

Jokes about the sex tape were regular material for Leno’s monologues back then. What was perhaps funny in 1996 is disturbing in 2022.

James says this new perspective is a point of the series, based on a Rolling Stone article written by Amanda Chicago Lewis in 2014.

“We go through these stories as a kind of reflection and we realize our own guilt for the way people have been treated and how we treat women as a society, especially, not only through the media, but through all levels,” says James. “It’s good to spark a conversation, and it’s important that we all look inward and see ourselves and try to be better.”

Yes, “Pam & Tommy” recreates the rocker-TV star’s fast-paced romance and impulsive marriage. But the big takeaway for viewers is that Anderson and Lee didn’t leak the sex tape to the public, and they didn’t sell it either. The tape was discovered in a safe stolen from his home by a carpenter (played by Seth Rogen, who is also an executive producer on the project), who had been laid off from a construction job at his home. When Lee refused to pay him or give him his tools, the carpenter sneaked onto the property and stole the safe thinking money and valuables might be inside. The video ended up passing through several hands, sold and posted on the internet.

While the series is entertaining, humorous at times, and has a good soundtrack, it can also be sad and outrageous. It’s about how this couple saw their privacy invaded and the great stress that this caused in their lives and in their marriage. Anderson has said that they never made any money from the video and that she never saw it.

So how does one begin to portray a couple with overflowing personalities, especially when neither Anderson nor Lee are involved in the project?

Lots of research, Stan says, not to mention the hours of makeup both actors put themselves through.

“I don’t have a single tattoo on my body, so the idea of ​​being completely covered in tattoos made me nervous because I felt like I didn’t know what it was. I don’t have that confidence to go and do it,” says Stan. “So it was really scary. But obviously, Tommy looked a certain way. I had to lose some weight, I had to eat in a very specific way and do long periods of fasting where he would go for a run or a walk and try to take 20,000 steps a day. And that was for four months.

James says that she and Stan went “from top to bottom” when rating their performances.

“Sometimes you feel really into it. When I had the final wardrobe, hair and makeup tests and everything was happening, it was crazy to suddenly feel your body change completely. Acting was easy,” says James. “But it’s also great to feel such a challenge and kind of go into a transformation that feels extreme. That part was really rewarding.”

To commemorate the experience, Stan says he has wondered if he should get a real tattoo.

“I’ve thought about it many, many times, but I feel like the pressure now is, what will the first tattoo be? And I am already old (he is 39 years old). Am I going to get a huge tattoo on my back? Am I at the Ben Affleck stage yet?” (Affleck has a large phoenix tattoo on his back.)

James says that there is a scene in “Pam & Tommy” where she is tattooed by famous tattoo artist Mark Mahoney, who did tattoos for Anderson and Lee.

“I would really like him to give me a tattoo,” he says. “But I have no idea what.”