Oscar 2022: Ariana Grande’s song aspires to be nominated for an Academy Award

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in charge of awarding each year the Oscar Awards, published a list of 15 original songs from films that have been pre-selected to be nominated coming soon as Best Song at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

According to the statement, 84 original movie songs were considered, but only 15 have made it to the next stage. On the list are songs performed by Billie Eilish, Beyonce, U2 and Ariana Grande, who in addition to interpreting “Just Look Up” in the original Netflix film “Don’t Look Up”, has a role as an actress.









Ariana Grande participates in the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, so the singer’s fans hope to see her walk the red carpet that will apparently take place completely in person next Sunday, March 27.

The nominations for the 2022 Oscar Awards will be published on February 8, date on which it will be announced if the song “Just Look Up” performed by Ariana Grande could compete for an Oscar for Best Song. In case he was nominated, the singer would possibly have a live performance at the media event.

MR