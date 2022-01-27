Not so different. Kanye West and his new girlfriend repeat a habit that the rapper previously had with his ex, Kim Kardashian

He is meticulous and obsessive with his look… and also with that of his partners. kanye-west (44) used to coordinate his styles with those of his ex-wife, kim kardashian, and now he does the same with his new girlfriend, Julie Fox (31). The rapper, who has been going by the name Ye for some time, was in Paris this week for Fashion Week and showed up alongside Julia at the Kenzo show in denim “twin” outfits, which the actress accessorized with oversized hoops. legs and buttocks. On Monday the 24th, the couple chose a total black leather look for the Schiaparelli fashion show. She did a dramatic black eye make-up and went back to flashy accessories: huge chain-link earrings and a purse that looked like a padlock. Everything they wore was from Schiaparelli, the century-old Italian brand whose creative director is American Daniel Roseberry. West and Fox made their relationship official in January and their relationship is moving fast. He split from Kardashian a year ago, after seven years of marriage, and they had four children, North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (2). Julia is separated from Peter Artemiev, with whom she had a son, Valentino, barely a year old.

Kanye and Julia at Paris Fashion Week, camouflaged in black leather Getty Images – GC Images

The rapper with Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife, both dressed by Balmain Getty Images – GC Images