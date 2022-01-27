Nicole Kidman reveals her secret to playing Lucille Ball to Kristen Stewart

Both Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart play iconic women in their latest movies, and each found their way to their characters in different ways.

Stewart said that when she was preparing to play Princess Diana in “Spencer,” she had a hard time hearing the princess’s voice in her head.

“There was such a long period of time that I couldn’t hear it. I could do an English accent, but there was something that was like: it’s never you,” Stewart confessed to Kidman in a grieving interview for Variety.

Eventually, Stewart adapted.

“Maybe a week before we started shooting the movie, she showed up and I totally identified,” Stewart said. She “she became a kind of friend; you make the best impressions of your best friends. At the last moment, I got lucky and got it, or whatever I got.”

“She is a heavy smoker. I am not. That was a big key to it,” Kidman said. “I started smoking, which I know you shouldn’t say, and then I quit the moment I stopped.”

Kidman admitted that trying to imitate Ball’s sound made her very nervous.

“There is a rhythm to Lucy. I had to lean into the sounds, and slowly, it would go into my mouth, my body, my brain, my psyche,” she explained. “All of a sudden she was there, she just showed up. Then she was effortless, but the work it took for her to become effortless was to climb the mountain.”

You can watch the full conversation with Stewart and Kidman below.

fbq(‘init’, ‘1621685564716533’); fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

var _fbPartnerID = null; if (_fbPartnerID !== null) { fbq(‘init’, _fbPartnerID + ”); fbq(‘track’, “PageView”); }

(function () { ‘use strict’; document.addEventListener(‘DOMContentLoaded’, function () { document.body.addEventListener(‘click’, function(event) { fbq(‘track’, “Click”); }) ; }); })();

Fountain