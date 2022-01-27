Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, film couple

The couple negotiates their participation in a ‘biopic’ about Lucille Ball, legendary artist who starred in the successful series of the 50’s ‘I love Lucy’

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play a ‘biopic’ about the protagonist of ‘I Love Lucy’, a successful television comedy from the 50s.

According to the website ‘Deadline’, the actors would embody, respectively, the housewife Lucille Ball and her husband, the Cuban musician Desire Arnaz.

Lucille Ball (1911-1989) was one of the great comedians in the United States and between 1951 and 1957 she starred with her husband Desi Arnaz ‘I love Lucy’, a CBS comedy television series in which they gave life to Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.

The famous fiction was the most viewed for years and received four Emmy Awards. It also made television history by being the first to be shot on 35mm and in front of a live audience.

Now, Amazon Studios plans to make a film about the production under the title ‘Being the Ricardos’, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (‘The West Wing of the White House’ and ‘The Social Network’), who is part of this project after having directed his second film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, which sounds which already sounds like one of the great contenders for the Oscars.

The Deadline website has stated that the film would narrate a week of production of ‘I Love Lucy’, from the script reading on Monday to the shooting before the public on Friday, when Lucy and Desi are in full crisis; a situation that could end not only the series but also their marriage.

The same medium assures that they proposed the role to Kidman after what Cate Blanchett would discard it. And that the date for the start of filming is not yet known, since it depends on the evolution of the pandemic.

