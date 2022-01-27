Nicolas Cage on having a pet raven: “I like the goth element. I’m a goth”

Nicolas Cage has spoken about his “goth” nature in a new interview, accompanied by the revelation that he cares for a pet crow.

READ MORE: ‘Color Out Of Space’ review: Nicolas Cage is hilarious in an assault on the senses

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the actor revealed that his raven, named Hoogan, lives in a geodesic dome at Cage’s Las Vegas residence.

He also spoke of his cats Merlin and Teegra, saying that the bird had “got into the habit of calling me by my name”, adding that he found it “funny”. “When I walk out of the room, he’s like, ‘Bye,’ and then he’s like, ‘Ass.'”

“Ravens are very intelligent. And I like the look of them, the Edgar Allan Poe look,” Cage added, presumably referring to the 19th-century American writer’s famous poem, The Raven, in which there is no raven. “I like the goth element. I’m a goth.”

Last month (December 14), the first trailer for The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent was released, showing Cage playing a version of himself.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the action comedy stars Cage as a fictionalized portrayal of himself who finds himself “creatively dissatisfied and facing financial ruin.”

Alongside Cage, Pascal and Haddish, the film also stars Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as Cage’s ex-wife, Lily Sheen as Cage’s daughter and Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl) as Cage’s agent.

In statements to Entertainment Weekly about the meta paper, Cage said: “[‘Nick Cage’] is a made up version of Nic Cage. The character feels dissatisfied and faces the rejection that can come so often in the small town that is Hollywood.

“It’s not me. I feel great about things.”

Recently, Cage has also played Dracula in Renfield, a new horror film starring Nicholas Hoult that focuses on the famous vampire’s henchman.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent will be released in theaters on April 22, 2022.