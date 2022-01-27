Nicolas Cage Declares He’s Now Officially ‘Gothic’ After Preparing for Dracula

MADRID, Jan 27. (CultureLeisure) –

Even if Nicolas Cage He flees from labels as an actor, the truth is that he seems to be a method professional. In his preparation for become Count Dracula in the movie ‘Renfield’in which he will share the spotlight with Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina, the artist has revealed that now has a pet ravenwhich has given it a totally gothic appearance.

In an interview for the Los Angeles Times, Cage commented that, for him, your job is to “find some truth within [del personaje] and then project it for others to understand. In the case of Dracula, that seems to have included having a pet raven, which he named Hoogan.

“Ravens are very intelligent. And I like the way they look, they give me an Edgar Allan Poe look.”“Declared the actor, to which he added that this has definitely made him “Gothic.”I like the gothic element. I certainly am“, confessed the actor of ‘Vampire kisses’, where he already flirted with a bloodsucker.

Nicolas Cage He also commented that he was inspired by other horror films to prepare for being Dracula, such as James Wan’s ‘Malignant’. “He and the actress [Annabelle Wallis] they created this choreography that was terrifying“, he explained, citing that “the key is the movement to be truly terrifying.” He also commented that he wants to have “the way of sliding and moving” of Sadako, the protagonist of ‘The Ring’.

The project aims to be a horror comedy, is directed by Chris McKay and has Ryan Ridley (‘Rick and Morty’) as responsible for the script. The intention is supposed to be set in the present day and tells the story of the vampire’s servant and henchman in an insane asylum.

In the same interview, Cage commented on why he no longer likes to define himself as an actor, despite having an Oscar for ‘Leaving Las Vegas’. “It’s a word I don’t like: act. It sounds pedantic, pretentious, as if by saying ‘actor’ I was committing a hoax. Acting has become like lying, it seems like I’m telling a lie. If you’re a great actor, you’re a great liar“, settled.