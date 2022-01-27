Nicolas Cage, an admirer of Dracula and the Gothic

At the end of 2021, Universal Pictures confirmed that Nicolas Cage will make a film based on the stories of dracula. The company announced that the actor will be one of the protagonists of Renfield, the tape based on the famous assistant of the bloodsucker. This character will be borne by the talented Nicholas Hoult. The pair is promising, since both actors appear as referents of their respective generations. Therefore, we look forward to one of the films with the best expectations within the Universal Monster Universe.

Cage’s advantage is that he is extremely familiar with the subject matter. At the end of the 1980s, the actor gave life to a man convinced of his vampiric nature. The film was titled Vampire’s Kiss. Of course, it was a dramatic comedy that may not have anything to do with Renfield, where we expect to be overwhelmed by darkness, mystery and a bit of fun. But the experience of Nicolas Cage about the history of dracula is not his only plus point, but he is genuinely in love with the subject.

In an interview with losangelestimes.com, spoke about his taste for the Gothic, from architecture to literary pieces and clothing. He even has a black crow in his home, which lives in a kind of geodesic dome that likes to insult him when he leaves the place.

“He has started to insult me…it’s kind of funny, it is for me. When I walk out of the room, he says, ‘Bye,’ and then he says, ‘Ass.’ Bodies are very smart. And I really like its appearance, since it has the aspect of the bird of the writer Edgar Allan Poe. I like the gothic element. I’m a goth,” he confessed.

Why did you decide to be in Renfield?

Nicolas Cage He is quite a personality in the world of cinema. We have no doubt about his talent, since the winner of the Oscar He has given us wonderful interpretations. Then there are the brutal setbacks in his career that have ‘neither head nor tail’. During the conversation, she confessed what she liked about Renfield as to accept the contract. The actor revealed what were the elements that attracted his attention, in addition to the fact that he would have arrived at the right time.

“The key [para interpretar a un vampiro] is the movement (…) I saw a movie called malignant and director James Wan and actress [Annabelle Wallis] they created this choreography that was terrifying. So I hope to do something like that where dracula can slide or move like Sadako from Ringu”, he pointed out.

For now, we don’t know too much about the movie. There is a possibility that the plot shows the protagonists inside a kind of modern adventure with a good dose of comedy. If anything, the appealing element is likely to be the contrast between the two characters, one standing out as almighty for his lethal abilities, while the second is content to take what falls off the Count’s plate.

More details about Renfield

The director in charge of directing Renfield will be Chris McKayalthough the original idea of ​​the film comes from the mind of Robert Kirkman. The latter is known for being the creator of the iconic zombie series, The Walking Dead. For his part, McKay is an animator and filmmaker popular for directing three seasons of Robot Chicken and a couple of Morale Orel. His directorial debut on the film The Lego Batman Moviein addition to having been in charge of the film starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski, tomorrow’s war.

The description of Renfield in the novel of dracula Bram Stoker says this:

“Sanguine temperament, great physical strength, pathologically excitable, periods of depression that end with a fixed idea of ​​precision. I suppose that the sanguine temperament together with the disturbing influence causes the total clouding of the conscience, possibly he is a dangerous man, although he lacks selfishness. In the selfish, caution is as effective an armor for their enemies as it is for themselves. In this regard I think the following: when the fixed idea is the self, the centripetal force is balanced by the centrifugal force. When it comes to a duty, a cause, etc., the centrifugal force is extreme and can only be balanced by an accident or a series of accidents”, it can be read.

One of the key characters in the history of Renfield is Mina Harker, who appears as the great obsession of dracula. In a desperate attack, the first of them asks the woman to help him escape from the clutches of her master. At the same time, he experiences a deep feeling of wanting to protect her. Precisely, this instability leads him to face dracula with a fateful fate, dying of his injuries and all alone.

Nicholas Hoult thrills as Renfield

The leading role of Nicholas Hoult creates intrigue. The actor has been in the world of cinema for several years, starting really young in the industry. At the age of 7, he appeared in the movie Intimate Relations. However, his rise to worldwide fame came in 2002 with the release of A great guy. In this film she shared credits with the actors of the moment such as Hugh Grant, Toni Collette and Rachel Weisz.

In recent times, Nicholas Hoult participated in films like Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Banker, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Tolkien Y Kelly’s Banditsto name a few.

