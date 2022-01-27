Neymar reveals in his documentary a side of Leo Messi that we didn’t know

Messi talks about his friend in his Netflix series

Netflix has just released a documentary series about the life of one of the greatest stars of Brazilian and international soccer: Neymar. There, the striker Paris Saint-Germain He is encouraged to recount some of the most crucial moments of his career as a footballer, in which his teammate and friend undoubtedly played an important role. Leo Messi.

For this reason, the Argentine striker, who shared a team with ney in his years in Barcelona, where they knew how to forge their friendship, and they do it now in the PSG, appears in the second chapter as one of those interviewed by the production and, among other things, is dedicated to describing a scene in which the former Saints He was going through a difficult situation.

It all happened in December 2013, at the San Mamés stadium, after a defeat by Barca against him Bilbao. “I still remember,” he begins. Neymar in his story. “I was crying in the locker room, in the bathroom,” he says, with a somewhat melancholy tone. Then, Messi explains in the documentary: “I saw him arrive and he entered quickly. I had my head down.”

The Brazilian striker had arrived at the Barça team months ago and the coach at the time, Tata Martino, did not stop defending him before the press and the fans and promising that “his best version” would be seen. ney couldn’t get off the ground and was completely frustrated.

Leo told about the scene where he saw him crying in the locker room

“Suddenly I realized that I was crying and I was surprised.Leo adds in his friend’s series. The striker who came from Saints for around 134 million euros, he recalls: “Messi He came over and asked me why I was crying. I explained to him, in very basic Spanish, ‘I can’t play, I can’t be myself’”.

The man from Rosario, who had been wearing the culé team shirt for ten years, says that he then tried to “consoling him and above all reassuring him so that he would let go and not think beyond playing football.” “Because his situation was not easy, because of everything that was talked about, because of all the expectations that he had generated regarding what he had done previously at Santos. He had a fairly large weight on him that did not allow him to let go completely”, poses The flea.

Continue reading the story

Messi and Neymar became great friends at Barcelona (Manu Fernandez/)

Neymar, for his part, considers in his series that those were the words he needed at that moment. “And that changed everything,” he confesses about the help of Messi. Meanwhile, in the documentary they begin to show scenes of the Brazilian much more relaxed and loose, celebrating goals with Daniel Alves or his own Leo. “You can see that these two players understand each other,” international football commentators used to say at the time.

“I never taught him anything, I just think he grew and improved as is normal when you grow with experience, with age, with games”, concludes the Argentine star, who since then built an incomparable friendship with the player from São Paulo.

Video | PSG 4-0 Reims