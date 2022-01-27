Netflix pays 65 million dollars in exchange for the new exorcist movie by Lee Daniels (‘Precious’)

Related news

Up to seven different platforms and studios have bid for the new Lee Daniels movie, the Oscar-nominated director for Precious. Finally, it will be Netflix that premieres the exorcism thriller after reaching an agreement that has exceeded $65 million, according to information from Deadline. Andra Day, Glenn Close and Octavia Spencer are the best-known faces of a production that will start shooting this summer.

Andra Day will play Latoya Ammons, a mother from the state of Indiana who he saw how, supposedly, his children were possessed without being able to do anything to prevent it. The film based on real events marks the reunion of the African-American actress and director after premiering the biopic in 2021 The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Day, an artist best known so far for her music career and inspirational song rise up, was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as a legendary singer who is considered one of the most important voices in the history of jazz.

The events that the project will narrate go back to 2011, when Latoya Ammons and her three children began to witness strange incidents at their home in Gary, a city in Indiana. The events got progressively worse and the mother saw how the children levitated, became violent with each other and spoke with growls and deep voices. None of them remembered anything afterwards. Many doubted the story of the Ammons family, but the Gary authorities became involved in the investigation and went so far as to publish reports that took the supernatural events seriously.. Police officers, doctors and social workers said they witnessed many of the events., including one in which his 9-year-old son walked backwards up a wall. The family ended up moving to another state after the events came to an end.

The paranormal event was the subject of a documentary in 2014. Zak Bagans the family house in exchange for 35,000 dollars, shot a movie in it and shortly after demolished it. Demon House it premiered in 2018, without generating too much noise. Back in 2014, when the media first spoke of his story, Latoya Ammons tried to sell the rights to the story to Hollywood. Finally, it will be Lee Daniels who shoots the film, from his own script developed from the drafts of Dave Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum. The version of Daniels that Netflix will release reconstructs the case in the form of a thriller as they did in the past The Exorcist, Warren expedient Y Terror in Amityville.

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas in stranger things) will be Day’s son in fiction. Glenn Close will play Latoya Ammons’ mother, while Rob Morgan (recently seen in Don’t look upas the official accompanying Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in their complaints) will be her boyfriend. Spencer (maids and ladies) will play a religious woman trying to help Ammons as her family deals with apparitions and exorcisms.

