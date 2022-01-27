Netflix faces a dystopian future in which successes do not guarantee growth

DREAMSTIME EXPANSION

Beyond forecasts, the company’s results raise big questions about its business model. And if the new content is no longer enough to attract a large number of new subscribers?

With the success of the squid game, the Korean series, which attracted millions of viewers and 150 original movies ready for release, such as Don’t Look Up, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Netflix seemed to have everything going for the last quarter of 2021,

In the company’s words, this is its “strongest content list.”

But neverthelessstar-studded new releases don’t seem to have been enough for Netflix to see a significant increase in subscribers in the fourth trimester. The streaming pioneer announced Thursday that in the fourth quarter there were 8.3 million new subscribers, the lowest number since 2017.

And, what is worse, I predicted that this quarter it would only add 2.5 million new subscribers, well below last year’s 4 million and its first-quarter performance over the past five years. Investors reacted by selling, sending the stock down nearly 22% to $397.69. Since its maximum recorded in November, in the midst of a boom in the squid game, the stock has yielded more than 40%.

“Even if The Squid Game premiere a week before the fourth quarter began, Netflix’s biggest hit of all time wasn’t enough to add subscribers,” says Laura Martin, an analyst at Needham & Co, who recommends selling. In her opinion, “the content is no longer a competitive advantage,” especially with the huge investment traditional media groups are making in their own media services. streaming.

It is planned that Netflix spends $18 billion on content this yearaccording to calculations by Morgan Stanley, while trying to maintain its advantage against competitors such as Disney Plus, HBO Max from AT&T, AppleTV Plus, Amazon Prime and Paramount ViacomCBS Plus, among others. According to calculations of Financial Times, eight US media companies will spend $140 billion on content this year as the streaming battle intensifies, with analysts expecting spending to rise by double digits in the coming years.

Investors are beginning to be aware of the high cost of the business ofthe streaming, and the short life of the contents. Following the Netflix report, analysts at MoffettNathanson noted that the “decline” in streaming content was “very fast,” especially when the biggest hits can be enjoyed in a single night.

This means that “companies of streaming they have to continually invest in new content to attract and retain new members, and any reduction in spending translates into a quarter with fewer subscribers.

Netflix ensured that its increased investment in content reduced operating margins down to 8% in the fourth quarter, 6 percentage points less than the previous year. Increasing your margins significantly would mean spend less on contentsomething that many see unlikely given the competition in the market of streaming.

Netflix, Disney and other companies from streaming recorded millions of new subscribers during the 2020 lockdowns, but the return to one has slowed growth.

The company blamed disappointing subscriber growth in part due to “macroeconomic difficulties in various parts of the world”, especially in Latin America.

Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, He assured that it was difficult to find the cause of the slowdown because “the data from the pandemic is not entirely clear.”

However, in Martin’s opinion, Netflix has underestimated the impact that increased competition is having on its subscription growth. “Part of the problem is that Netflix doesn’t think they have a problem. I’ve come to the conclusion that the competition is real, but they haven’t come to that conclusion yet,” the analyst added.

In his opinion, the market for streaming it will become more stable once a period of consolidation is reached, which he believes will be within three years at the latest.

“Three companies of streaming will fall and three others will surviveand so the contents may have a more reasonable price”.

For his part, Hastings said there was no reason to question the company’s track record. “We remain calm,” he concluded.

