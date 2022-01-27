Neglect and shortage of medicine at ISSEMyM, teachers denounce

Teachers denounce that the crisis of this health institute is exacerbated, as they do not have medicine for Covid treatment

They ask for the intervention of the deputy of Morena so that this situation that already affects thousands of rights holders is addressed

Neglect puts at risk the human rights to life, health and personal integrity of the working party

The local deputy of Morena, Abraham Saroné Campos, called on the administrative authorities responsible for guaranteeing the health of the beneficiaries of the IInstitute of Social Security of the State of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMYM), due to the lack of attention they suffer in the different hospitals and clinics of this health institute, after the complaints of the teachers of the State of Mexico who requested the intervention of the legislator .

The member of the Partido de la Esperanza reiterated that teachers have not only been affected financially, but also labor and physically, in this sense we demand that the health services that ISSEMYM must provide to the beneficiaries be attended effectively and efficiently.

The brunette pointed out “we must not lose sight of teachers in vulnerable situations, since neglect puts the human rights to life, health and personal integrity of the working party at risk, in addition to constituting a risk to the welfare of the community.”

The president of the Legislative Commission of Education, Culture, Science and Technology referred, it is true that, there is a co-responsibility between the authority and the governed to join efforts in search of mitigating contagions and preventing complications from the disease, but if the authority it is exceeded in its competence, it fails with its constitutional mandate to guarantee health to its population.

The discomfort of the teachers has recently worsened, since during this fourth wave of the pandemic that is being experienced worldwide and that has hit the population, one of the mentors, Luis Arturo, denounced that “last week, due to the lack of Covid-19 test application in ISSEMyM, I went to a private laboratory to perform the test and the result was positive, I proceeded to send the laboratory result as evidence, via email, so that they would generate my disability, for 7 days.

He continued, “and to request the extension of the disability, you must go to a face-to-face assessment, but to reach a consultation there are beneficiaries who are trained (or their relatives) from 2 or 3 in the morning, before which, the state of health tends to to get worse, since most of them have symptoms of respiratory disease”.

Recently, the rights holders have also denounced the shortage of medicine in the pharmacies of the ISSEMyM clinics and especially for COVID treatments, in this sense another of those affected, teacher Emilio, assured that those who require and need the drug end up buying it with their own resources. .

The brunette added, the mentors demand medical attention, because the long and endless lines start at dawn but there is no certainty that they will receive the attention, because the number of appointments varies according to the day, and there are those who do not reach , so hundreds of families are affected, he concluded.