Nathaniel Hackett will be the new head coach of the Denver Broncos

It will be Nathaniel Hackett’s first opportunity as head coach, and he becomes the fourth different head coach for Denver since the start of the 2016 season.

The Denver Broncos will hire the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers Nathaniel Hackett, as his new head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN this Thursday.

hackett, who has worked with quarterbacks at all stages of the development curve, was scheduled to meet with the jacksonville jaguars on Thursday, but broncos came forward on Wednesday night to close an agreement that would prevent him from traveling to jacksonvillesources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Nathaniel Hackett previously held offensive coordinator positions for the Packers, Jaguars and Bills. AP Photo

It will be the first opportunity to hackett as head coach, becoming the fourth different head coach to Denver since the start of the 2016 campaign. It replaces Vic Fangio, who was fired earlier this month after going 7-10 last season, the fifth straight losing season for the broncos.

The hiring of hackett will generate immediate speculation about the possibility that the broncos try to get the star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, perhaps along with his wide receiver Dave Adams, who is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

Rodgers, who turned 38 last month in the midst of what could be his fourth season as NFL Most Valuable Player, is contemplating his future, including retirement, after the premature departure of the packers of the playoffs last weekend, when the top seed in the NL was upset 13-10 at home by the San Francisco 49ers.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

hackett, 42, emerged as the favorite on his own merits, however, including a stellar job with Blake Bortles as Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2018 before joining Green Bay to help matt lafleur rack up a record 39 wins in his first three seasons as head coach.

The NFL Network first reported the news of the plans to Denver to hire hackett.

Of all the attendees interviewed by the broncos, hackett possessed the most comprehensive resume as a former playcaller for the buffalo bills Y jacksonville, prior to his arrival at the packers.

During interviews with Denver, was asked to detail how he would transition to managing a full team, and how he would build his group of defensive assistants. hackett also answer how you would keep your game day organized if, as a rookie head coach, you decided to stay in command of plays.

The broncos they feature a young roster, with a projected $50 million in salary-cap space, according to the GM George Patton, and 11 picks in hand for the draft of the NFL in the next month of April.

hackett He was the quarterbacks coach for the Jaguars from 2015 to 2016 and offensive coordinator since 2016 before being fired midway through the 2018 season. Jaguars reached the AFC Championship Game at the end of the 2017 campaign.

Year Coach gp play-off 2019 Vic Fangio 7-9 No 2017 vance joseph 5-11 No 2015 Gary Kubyak 12-4 G, Super Bowl 2011 John Fox 8-8 L, Divisional 2009 Josh McDaniels 8-8 No nineteen ninety five mike shanahan 8-8 No 1993 wade phillips 9-7 P, Wildcard 1981 Dan Reeves 10-6 No 1977 Red Miller 12-2 Q, Super Bowl

when his father, Paul, was part of the group of attendees of marty schottenheimer with the Kansas City ChiefsHackett he was a ball boy for the team, and even played long snap during drills on occasion. Rodgers praised the preparation of hackett and its ability to process and deliver information to players.

Since mike shanahan was hired in 1995, the only head coaches of the broncos in leading the team to the playoffs had previously been head coaches: Shanahan, John Fox Y Gary Kubyak. None of the three rookie head coaches during that period —Josh McDanielsVance Joseph Y Fangio— lasted more than three seasons.

The defense of broncos finished among the league’s top-10 in most categories on the season, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater he had a career-high 18 passing touchdowns despite missing the final three games with a concussion.

But, the inconsistent offense of Denver and the problems in special teams in the end cost him Fangio, who went 19-30 in three seasons at the job.

Bridgewater He was the 10th different quarterback to start at least one game for the broncos since Week 13 of the 2016 campaign, a total that does not include running back Philip Lindsay starting under center in a 2020 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The broncos They are also looking for a new owner.

Joe Ellis, the team’s outgoing president and CEO, said once the new head coach was hired, he would reveal details of the franchise’s future in what is expected to be the most expensive sale of a sports team in baseball history. U.S.

The broncos they are valued at almost $4 billion, and if sold at that price, they would top the previous mark of $3.35 billion paid by Alibaba’s co-founder, Joe Tsai, for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA and the Barclay’s Center, in 2019.

The broncos cleared the last legal hurdle to a sale this month, when a district judge determined a right to know stemming from the purchase of the equipment by the missing owner Pat Bowlen to edgar kaiser in the 1980s, it was no longer valid.

It is expected that John Elway, who is in his final months as the team’s president of operations, and Peyton Manning, get involved in the bidding as minority shareholders associated with billionaires who compete to obtain the approval of the NFL to acquire the iconic franchise.

The broncos they won two super bowls in the late 1990s with Elway under center, and one more in 2016 with Elway in the directive and Manning as quarterback in the final game of his career Hall of Fame.

Information from Jeff Legwold and AP was used in the writing of this story.