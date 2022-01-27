Nacho Vigalondo and Paula Púa will present the Feroz 2022 awards this Saturday – El Faradio

The film director Nacho Vigalondo, a reference in the fantastic genre and at the head of the program ‘The happy twenty’, a native of Cabezón de la Sal, co-presents this weekend the Feroz Awards, which are presented by the Association of Cinematographic Reporters of Spain.

For the first time in its history, the Feroz Awards will have a couple of presenters: the film director Nacho Vigalondo and the comedian Paula Púa, who will lead the Feroz 2022 Awards, in a gala written by the screenwriter Pilar de Francisco. The ceremony will be held at the Zaragoza Auditorium on Saturday, January 29, and will be broadcast live on the Feroz channel on YouTube.

As a filmmaker, Nacho Vigalondo has been a cult creator ever since he was nominated for an Oscar for one of his first short films, ‘7:35 in the morning’. His first feature film, ‘Los chronocrímenes’, has a legion of fans all over the world. After her, he released films like ‘Extraterrestrial’, ‘Open Windows’ or ‘Colossal’, starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis.

For more than a year, Vigalondo has been presenting the OrangeTV program ‘The happy twenties’, a new and groundbreaking late night with an original and cheeky touch.

Precisely, the collaborator of the program Paula Púa will share with Vigalondo the presentation work of the Feroz 2022.

Born in Valencia, she is a stand-up comedian and screenwriter. He currently collaborates on the late night ‘Los Felices Veinte’ (Orange TV), on ‘Mejor Contigo’ (TVE) and writes on ‘El Mundo Today’. She has also been a collaborator in humor sections of ‘La Ventana’ (Cadena SER) and ‘Tarde lo que Tarde’ (RNE), she has recorded her monologue on Comedy Central’s #StandUp3000, she has participated in the sketch program ‘Y Si Sí ‘ (TVE) and has been a collaborator and screenwriter for ‘Todo Es Mentira’ (Cuatro). He has also worked as a scriptwriter for ‘La Noche D’ (TVE).

The gala will feature a script by Pilar de Francisco, who currently writes for ‘Late Motiv’ and ‘La Resistencia’ (Movistar+). Among his latest works, he has been a screenwriter in ‘Roast Battle’, ‘Likes’, ‘Yu do not miss anything’ and in the 2019 Goya gala.

As a comedian, she collaborates in La Ventana (La Ser) and has participated in ‘Illustres ignorantes’, ‘Comedy Central News’, ‘A vive que son dos dias’, ‘Anda ya’, ‘Hoy por Hoy Madrid’ and ‘Maestras Maestras’ ‘, among others. In addition, she is one of the creators of the fiction podcast ‘How great they are’.

RAPTURE AND NEWS

In this edition, the Fiction and Non-Fiction Feroz Outbursts will be awarded for the first time, which replace the Special Prize and the Best Documentary category, respectively. With this award that evokes the legendary quote by Iván Zulueta, the members of the AICE want to value the new cinematographic languages ​​with these two awards, which will be chosen by two committees appointed for this purpose.

The FEROZ® AWARDS gala can be seen live this Saturday, January 29, through its YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m. on the carpet and at 10:00 p.m. on the ceremony.

At the same time, from the Instagram profile of the Feroz Awards, Luc Loren, one of the most popular influencers in Spain, will perform an Instagram Live from the Feroz 2022 photocall with interviews with many of the stars invited to the gala. And, when the gala is entering its final stretch, he will interview the main winners moments after having collected his statuette.

The Feroz 2022 are organized by the Association of Cinematographic Reporters of Spain and have the Zaragoza City Council as the main sponsor.

The AICE is a plural group of more than 230 journalists and critics dedicated to reporting on cinema on television, radio, press and the Internet throughout the country. Since 2014 they deliver the FEROZ® AWARDS to highlight the best of Spanish audiovisual production of the year.

‘The good boss’, ‘Kings of the night’ and ‘Venga Juan’ lead the nominations

In the cinema sections, the film by Fernando León de Aranoa ‘The good boss’ adds nine nominations, thus equaling the record set by ‘The Bride’ in the 2016 edition. ‘The Good Boss’ aspires to the awards for best comedy, direction and screenplay (both by León de Aranoa), leading actor (Javier Bardem), supporting actors (Celso Bugallo, Manolo Solo and Almudena Amor), original music (Zeltia Montes), and trailer (Maurits Malschaert, Mick Aerts).

They follow closely ‘Parallel Mothers’, by Pedro Almodóvar; Y ‘Maixabel’, by Icíar Bollaín, both with eight nominations for best dramatic film, direction, leading actresses (Penelope Cruz and Blanca Portillo, respectively) and original music, both by Alberto Iglesias. In the case of Almodóvar’s film, they also aspire to the statuette Aitana Sanchez-Gijon Y Milena Smith as supporting actresses, as well as best trailer (Albert Leal) and poster (Javier Jaen). Meanwhile, Bollaín’s feature film is up for best screenplay (written by the director herself together with Isabel Campo), main actor (Luis Tozar) and delivery (Urko Olazabal) as well as best trailer (Rafael Martinez).

‘Liberty’, by Clara Roquet, has achieved four nominations: best dramatic film, direction, screenplay (both signed by Clara Roquet) and poster (Jordi Trilla). With three nominations there are two films: ‘Love in its place’, by Rodrigo Cortés, also nominated for best direction, screenplay (by Cortés himself and the German writer David Saffier) and music (Victor Reyes); Y ‘Three’, by Juanjo Jiménez, competing for the awards for best dramatic film, actress (Martha Nieto) and script (work by Jiménez together with Pedro Altimira).

The quintet of candidates for best dramatic film completes it ‘holy spirit’, by Chema Garcia Ibarra, while, in the category for best comedy, they also compete ‘girls’, by Carol Rodríguez Colás (with whom Carolina Yuste aspires to best supporting actress); ‘The cover’, from Secun de la Rosa; ‘An optical effect’, of Juan Cavestany; Y ‘Six ordinary days’, by Neus Ballus.

In the interpretation sections there are also Petra Martinez Y Anne Castillo, candidates for best leading and supporting actress respectively for ‘La vida era eso’; Tamara Casellas, who is up for best leading actress for ‘Ama’ (a film that has already won the Feroz Puerta Oscura Award at the Malaga Film Festival); Edward Fernandez for ‘Mediterranean’; Robert Alamo for ‘Josephine’; Ricardo Gomez Y Peter Ponce for “The Substitute” that opt ​​for best leading and supporting actor; Y Chech Salgado, that competes for the Feroz for best supporting actor with ‘The Laws of the Border’.

In the original music section, together with the aforementioned Alberto Iglesias, Zeltia Montes and Víctor Reyes, the music band competes Ancient Morla for the film ‘The daughter’.

In addition, they have been finalists for the Feroz Cinetools Award for Best Trailer ‘The grandmother’ (Miguel Angel Trudu), ‘The good boss’ (Maurits Malschaert, Mick Aerts), ‘The laws of the border’ (Miguel Angel Sanantonio), ‘Parallel mothers’ (Albert Leal) and ‘Maixabel’ (Rafael Martinez, which adds his 14th nomination in this category, which he has obtained twice).

series categories

In the series sections, two comedies lead the competition with four nominations each: ‘Kings of the night’, by Adolfo Valor and Cristóbal Garrido, that in addition to best comedy aspires to best actor (Javier Gutierrez), Best Actress and Supporting Actor (Itsaso Arana and Alberto San Juan); Y ‘Come Juan’, by Diego San José, whose previous installment, ‘Vamos Juan’, won the Feroz for best comedy in the last edition. its protagonist, Javier Camara (Feroz for best actor for the first season, ‘Vota Juan’), is also competing for the award as the leading character along with Mary Pujalte Y adam jezierski as best supporting actors.

Complete the nominations for best comedy series ‘Lost fagot’, by Bob Pop, which has also earned nominations for Candela Pena Y Miguel Rellan as supporting actors; Y ‘Perfect life’, by Leticia Dolera, with which Enric Auquer He competes again for the Feroz for best supporting actor that he already obtained two years ago. The category includes four titles instead of the usual five because the rules of the awards limit the number of candidates as fewer than 20 series are registered in this section.

The finalist titles for the best dramatic series are ‘Thistle’, by Ana Rujas and Claudia Costafreda, who also aspires to win the Feroz for best actress with her own Ana Rujas and best supporting actress with Yolanda Ramos; ‘The Fortune’, by Alejandro Amenábar, who has also received nominations for Anne Dusty as leading actress and Karra Elejalde as a supporting actor; ‘Stories to not sleep’, Alejandro Ibáñez and Victor García; ‘The time I give you’, by Nadia de Santiago, Pablo Santidrián and Inés Pintor, who also received nominations for best leading actress and actor, Nadia from Santiago Y Alvaro Cervantes; Y ‘Iron’, by Pepe Coira, who also has his two main actors nominated, Candela Pena –which Feroz already obtained with the first season of this series and Dario Grandinetti.

In the categories of interpretation also stand out Maribel Verdu, candidate for ‘Ana Tramel, The game’; Daniel Grau, for ‘Hit’; Y Najwa Nimri, for ‘The paper house’, whose screenwriter is the Cantabrian Javier Gómez-Santander.