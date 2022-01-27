Myron, Mac Miller’s puppy that Ariana Grande adopted after the rapper’s death

Ariana Grande He feels an immense love for dogs, in whom he has found a company in the difficult moments of his life. After the death of his former partner, Mac Miller, the singer decided to adopt and include in her canine family the little Myron. From that moment, the also actress created a strong bond with him and the rest of his pets.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande They lived an intense love for almost two years where each one supported each other in their personal problems. At one point, the relationship took a more dependency turn, according to friends of the rapper, where the singer tried to be a rock for him during his struggle with drug addiction.

Mac Miller’s puppy that Ariana Grande adopted

On January 16, 2017 Mac Miller he introduced his dog Myron to his followers on his Instagram account. Days after, Ariana He posted a short boomerang on a social media story featuring Myron on the rapper’s birthday. Throughout 2017, the puppy starred in several publications of the singers.

By April 2018, Ariana She told her Instagram followers that Myron had been living with her for a few months and that he was “everything to her.” After his breakup with Mac Miller, the puppy continued next to the interpreter of “Rain On Me” and the rest of her dogs, and even appeared in her Instagram stories with Toulouse, another Grande puppy.

Myron, Ariana Grande’s puppy who accompanied her in mourning the death of Mac Miller

On National Dog Day, the mom of Ariana confirmed on Twitter that Myron It was him dog Of the singer. When Mac Miller He died on September 7, 2021 due to an accidental drug overdose, the followers of both realized that the “pov” interpreter took care of Myron and other of his dogs all the time.

After Mac Miller’s death, Ariana Grande traveled to Los Angeles and New York accompanied by Myron and Toulouse. In fact, when she received Billboard’s 2018 “Woman of the Year” award, the singer posted a photo of herself with Myron and Toulouse and thanked them for being “the most real bitches I’ve ever met” and for being her emotional and unconditional support.







Curious facts about Myron, Ariana Grande’s puppy

Along with Toulouse, Myron traveled to Glasgow on a private jet to accompany Ariana Grande in their grieving process.

Ariana has Myron's name tattooed on her left foot.

Appears in the video for “ positions ”

” He was present in the creative process of “Off The Table” because he sat at Ariana’s feet while she wrote it.

did you know Myron, the puppy from Ariana Grande?