Mushroom Leather: The Next Big Trend In Sustainable Fashion?

LA San Francisco, California-based biotech startup, MycoWorks, has been working on an alternative to mushroom leather and is now poised to take it to commercial scale.

Backed by the French luxury design house Hermès, the company has shown that it is capable of maintaining the quality of the desired products.

MycoWorks has received $125 million in funding that it will use to build a new production facility in South Carolina.

The vegan alternative to leather made from mushrooms is a material made up of fine mycelium known as Reishi. The funding will make Reishi more readily available to brands that want to take the sustainable path.

MycoWorks will collaborate with high-end brands, one of which is Hermès. For the first collaboration between the two brands, MycoWorks personalized the Hermès Victoria bag in 2021 with its Sylvania material. There are plenty more high-profile collaborations to come soon according to Matt Scullin, CEO of MycoWorks.

Reishi, which is a fine mycelium, is made from the root structure of mushrooms. This structure is used to make a customizable material that feels like animal hide. In addition to the texture, the durability of alternative leather is also said to be similar to that of animal leather.

Because the material is customizable, the texture can be altered to the buyer’s preference, including the changing width and feel of the material. Investors in the startup include Grammy-winning singer John Legend and Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman.

The fashion world is moving towards more sustainable and vegan alternatives to leather and MycoWorks tries to provide exactly what the market wants. However, it is not an untapped space.

Gucci recently developed their own vegan leather called Demetra which they used in their Ace Sneakers footwear and it will soon be available to the rest of the world. Stella McCartney, a brand already associated with sustainable luxury, works with the mylo material developed by Bolt Thread.