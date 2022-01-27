Movies hated by critics that were a success at the box office or on Netflix | Entertainment Cinema and Series
The recent premiere of Netflix with Alyssa Milano as the lead, in which she plays a mystery writer who becomes involved in her sister’s murder investigation, received negative reviews from critics, but was a hit on the platform.
‘Brazen’ did not have the same publicity as other Netflix productions and managed to position itself in the top 10 of 93 countries. In addition, the tape had more than 43 million hours of reproduction in its opening week.
Starring Adam Sandler, kevin james Y Chris Rock, ‘Grown Ups’ tells the story of a group of friends who reunite after the death of their childhood basketball coach to relive adventures from when they were kids.
The film had an 11% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but grossed over $270 million at the box office, leading to a sequel in 2013.
‘Grown Ups 2’ had the worst reception of the first part with 8% approval from critics, but it returned more than $240 million at the box office.
‘The kissing booth’ (trilogy)
‘The kissing booth’ is a saga of teen romance movies produced by Netflix, the first part of which was released in 2018, obtaining 15% approval among critics.
Despite the negative feedback, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that one in three users on the platform returned to watch the film, making it “an extremely popular movie.”
The success of ‘The kissing booth’ spawned two sequels released in 2020 and 2021 that also did not have positive ratings; however, the second part is among the top most watched movies on Netflix with 209 million hours of playback.
Starring Mark Wahlberg Y Winston Duke, ‘Spenser Confidential’ is a Netflix original action movie released in 2020.
The film received mixed reviews from journalists and audiences, but held a 37% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, ‘Spenser Confidential’ is also one of the most viewed productions on the platform with 197 million hours of playback.
‘Justice League’ of 2017, a production in which Zack Snyder was replaced as director by Joss Whedon Due to personal problems, it was a film that received negative comments from both fans of DC superheroes and critics.
The film had a 40% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but grossed over $650 million at the box office worldwide. Eventually, Warner Bros. streamed the Zack Snyder version which improved approval to 71%.
Tom Hanks starred in ‘The Da Vinci Code’ in 2006 and, although it is a famous movie, it did not have positive acceptance for “being a bad adaptation of the book” and its approval percentage remained at 26%.
Despite this, the Ron Howard-directed film was a box office hit, grossing over $760 million.
‘Red Notice’ had divided ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, while specialized critics gave it 37% approval, the Netflix movie liked 92% of the audience.
Viewers’ ratings were reflected on the platform, as the film starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson Y Gal Gadot became the most watched in Netflix history with 328.8 million hours of playback.