Motivational indoor cycling: what is it and why is it one of the fitness trends of 2022

If we have learned anything from this endless pandemic, in addition to washing our hands like real surgeons, it is that the Physical Health and the mental health They are two faces of the same coin and that you cannot enjoy an optimal state of well-being without taking care of both at the same time. Because, what’s the use of having a great Chris Hemsworth-style body if you don’t have the energy or the desire to get out of bed?

This is what they must have thought at Lapso Studios, a new fitness space in Barcelona where high intensity training meets coaching emotional. For this reason, they dedicate a few minutes to reflection and introspection during the classes of indoor cycling motivational, a great aerobic and cardiovascular exercise that improves both strength and endurance and is perfect for toning muscles and keeping the scale at bay (you can burn up to 700 calories per session). To avoid possible distractions, mobile phones and electronic devices are not allowed in the training room. In addition, the bikes do not have speedometers or heart rate monitors because what is important here is not the times made or the competition, but only focus on the routine. Each session lasts 45 minutes and is structured around 12 songs. Upon reaching the penultimate, the lights go out, the room goes completely dark and the coach invites the riders to ride at their own pace, without following a specific choreography or beat, to focus inside and listen to your own body. This is the moment that the coach takes advantage of to meditate on the little things and ask questions on various topics, ranging from personal desires, goals and purposes, discipline, commitment to oneself or self-demand. In addition, the song chosen to be the “eleven song” usually has a message behind it and both its lyrics and its melody convey emotions and a very particular mood. In fact, the classes are so intense that each coach leads only one a day. The rider ends the session with endorphins through the roof, motivated, with a clear mind and with the satisfaction of having done their best and having sought their limits. In short, motivational indoor cycling is a sports modality that combines the physical benefits of training with the mental clarity and inner peace of mindfulness.

